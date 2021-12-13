NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand after win over Bengals

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff race after Bengals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Miraculously, the 49ers held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.

Winning 26-23 on a walk-off touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco improved to 7-6 on the season after their thrilling Week 14 win.

Ahead for most of the game, it was a seven-play, 95-yard drive led by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow that allowed Cincinnati to tie the game 20-20 with 2:40 remaining in the regulation.

The 49ers responded with a 10-play, 50-yard drive down to the Bengals' 29-yard line where kicker Robbie Gould missed what would have been the game-winning field goal.

On the opening drive in overtime, the Bengals marched downfield and kicked a go-ahead field goal, taking a 23-20 lead. San Francisco put together an incredible 7-play, 78-yard drive to win it and the rest was history.

With a win over the Bengals, the 49ers leapfrog the Washington Football Team (6-7), who lost to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon and reclaim the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

With four games remaining in the season, the 49ers are in a great position to claim one of the three wild card spots.

In Week 15 San Francisco will face off against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Despite their losing record, the Falcons are still very much in the thick of the wild card race. Sunday's game will have huge playoff implications.

NFC playoff standings

Playoff picture

No. 1: Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

No. 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

No. 3: Green Bay Packers (9-3)

No. 4: Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

No. 5: Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

No. 7: Washington Football Team (6-7)

Outside looking in

No. 8: Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

No. 9: Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

No. 10: Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

No. 11: New Orleans Saints (6-7)

No. 12: Carolina Panthers (5-8)

No. 13: Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

No. 14: Chicago Bears (4-8)

No. 15: New York Giants (4-9)

No. 16: Detroit Lions (1-10-1)