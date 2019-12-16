NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand in NFC after loss vs. Falcons

The 49ers left themselves no room for error Sunday.

San Francisco dropped to second place in the NFC West with Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers clinched their first playoff berth since 2013 thanks to the Los Angeles Rams' blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but they now are the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The 49ers still have some measure of control in pursuit of the division crown and the conference's top seed. San Francisco holds tiebreakers over the New Orleans Saints (10-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-3) after beating both teams in a three-week span, and the 49ers would have a better divisional record than -- and thus a tiebreaker over -- the Seahawks if they win out and beat Seattle in Week 17.

But Seattle currently holds the tiebreaker over San Francisco after winning at Levi's Stadium earlier this season. Assuming both teams win next week, the Seahawks would clinch the NFC West -- but not necessarily the NFC's top seed -- with a win in the regular-season finale. The Saints' win over the Seahawks earlier this season gives them the tiebreaker, and New Orleans winning out means the path to Super Bowl LIV runs through the Big Easy.

Here's the full picture following the conclusion of Sunday's afternoon games.

Seattle Seahawks (11-3) Green Bay Packers (11-3) New Orleans Saints (10-3) Dallas Cowboys (7-7) San Francisco 49ers (11-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

