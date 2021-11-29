NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand after Week 12 win vs. Vikings

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture after beating Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers took a big step towards an NFC playoff spot Sunday with a 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium.

The win moves the 49ers to 6-5 this season and drops the Vikings to 5-6, putting separation between San Francisco and the teams behind them in the NFC.

If the NFC playoffs began next week, the 49ers would face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round.

Minnesota falls into a tie with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia at 5-6.

The 49ers also are just one game between the Rams (7-4) after Los Angeles lost to the Green Bay Packers (9-3) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. There's a long way to go, but the 49ers and Rams play each other in the season finale at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, so that game could play a part in deciding who is the fifth seed in the NFC.

The Arizona Cardinals were on a bye this weekend, but still are the top seed in the NFC and the conference with a 9-2 record.

After the big win over the Vikings, the 49ers head to the Pacific Northwest for a clash with the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday. Seattle (3-7) faces the Washington Football Team on Monday night, so they will face the 49ers on a short week.

Check out the current playoff picture below after Sunday's games.

NFC Standings

Playoff picture

No. 1: Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

No. 2: Green Bay Packers (9-3)

No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

No. 4: Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

No. 5: Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

No. 7: Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

Outside looking in

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

No. 9: New Orleans Saints (5-6)

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

No. 11: Carolina Panthers (5-7)

No. 12: Washington Football Team (4-6)

No. 13: New York Giants (4-7)

No. 14: Chicago Bears (4-7)

No. 15: Seattle Seahawks (3-7)

No. 16: Detroit Lions (0-10-1)