NFL playoff picture Week 17: Dolphins, Lions join Ravens, 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys in field

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins clinched a berth in the NFL Playoffs with their win over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 16.

There are just two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season and only six teams have clinched berths in the NFL Playoffs.

The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins clinched their bids with wins in NFL Week 16, joining the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as NFL playoff teams.

That means there are eight spots still up for grabs.

Only eight teams have been eliminated from the NFL postseason picture, so 18 teams are still alive in the race for those final eight postseason berths, making the NFL Week 17 schedule a crucial one for the NFL playoff standings.

The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 16.

NFL playoff picture Week 17: NFC

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (11-4) - NFC West leader

No. 2 Detroit Lions (11-4) - NFC North leader

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) - NFC East leader

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) - NFC South leader

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (10-5) - Wild Card

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (8-7) - Wild Card

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (8-7) - Wild Card

In the NFC playoff hunt:

NFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Detroit Lions

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Week 17 schedule: Television channels, how to watch, stream games

NFL playoff picture Week 17: AFC

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (12-3) - AFC North leader

No. 2 Miami Dolphins (11-4) - AFC East leader

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) - AFC West leader

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) - AFC South leader

No. 5 Cleveland Browns (10-5) - Wild Card

No. 6 Buffalo Bills (9-6) - Wild Card

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts (8-7) - Wild Card

NFL Week 17 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for betting on games this week

In the AFC playoff hunt:

What changed? NFL playoff picture Week 16: Ravens, 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys only teams to clinch berths

AFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Miami Dolphins

No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

The Houston Texans are one of several NFL teams still fighting for a berth in the postseason.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL playoff picture Week 17: Dolphins, Lions join NFL postseason field