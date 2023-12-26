NFL playoff picture Week 17: Dolphins, Lions join Ravens, 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys in field
There are just two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season and only six teams have clinched berths in the NFL Playoffs.
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins clinched their bids with wins in NFL Week 16, joining the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as NFL playoff teams.
That means there are eight spots still up for grabs.
Only eight teams have been eliminated from the NFL postseason picture, so 18 teams are still alive in the race for those final eight postseason berths, making the NFL Week 17 schedule a crucial one for the NFL playoff standings.
The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.
The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.
Here's how the NFC and AFC playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 16.
NFL playoff picture Week 17: NFC
No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (11-4) - NFC West leader
No. 2 Detroit Lions (11-4) - NFC North leader
No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) - NFC East leader
No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) - NFC South leader
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (10-5) - Wild Card
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (8-7) - Wild Card
No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (8-7) - Wild Card
In the NFC playoff hunt:
No. 8 Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
No. 9 Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
No. 10 Green Bay Packers (7-8)
No. 11 New Orleans Saints (7-8)
No. 12 New York Giants (6-9)
NFC playoff matchups right now:
No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Detroit Lions
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL playoff picture Week 17: AFC
No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (12-3) - AFC North leader
No. 2 Miami Dolphins (11-4) - AFC East leader
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) - AFC West leader
No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) - AFC South leader
No. 5 Cleveland Browns (10-5) - Wild Card
No. 6 Buffalo Bills (9-6) - Wild Card
No. 7 Indianapolis Colts (8-7) - Wild Card
In the AFC playoff hunt:
No. 8 Houston Texans (8-7)
No. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
No. 10 Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)
No. 11 Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)
No. 12 Denver Broncos (7-8)
AFC playoff matchups right now:
No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Miami Dolphins
No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars
