NFL playoff picture after Week 13: AFC, NFC both wide open with no teams having clinched

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 13's Sunday afternoon games complete.

NFC

1. Arizona Cardinals (10-2), NFC West leaders: They got QB Kyler Murray back and maintained slim hold on the league's best record ... though their Week 8 loss to Packers could prove problematic. Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Lions, vs. Colts, at Cowboys, vs. Seahawks

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3), NFC North leaders: QB Aaron Rodgers and Co. got some needed down time ahead of what appears a manageable lineup of games as Pack tries to repeat as NFC's No. 1 seed. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Ravens, vs. Browns, vs. Vikings, at Lions

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3), NFC South leaders: They pulled even with idle Green Bay for the conference's second-best record, though an inferior mark in NFC games (6-3) keeps the Bucs stuck as third seed for now. Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Saints, at Panthers, at Jets, vs. Panthers

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-4), NFC East leaders: Not only did they regain momentum while maintaining a two-game divisional lead and getting rest for a roster wracked by injuries and COVID-19, their NFC-best conference record (6-1) should be a nice asset as tiebreakers are determined. Remaining schedule: at Washington, at Giants, vs. Washington, vs. Cardinals, at Eagles

5. Los Angeles Rams (8-4), wild card No. 1: They took advantage of a mini-bye in 37-7 rout of Jacksonville Jaguars, LA's first win since Halloween. Massive game next week in Arizona desert. Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks, at Vikings, at Ravens, vs. 49ers

6. Washington Football Team (6-6), wild card No. 2: They keep climbing the board after notching a win at Las Vegas, the WFT's fourth in a row. Divisional opponents rest of the way. Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Eagles, at Cowboys, vs. Eagles, at Giants

7. San Francisco 49ers (6-6), wild card No. 3: Stumble at Seattle leaves them in precarious position, the Niners' 5-5 conference record significantly worse than Washington's (5-2). Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Falcons, at Titans, vs. Texans, at Rams

8. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7), out of playoff field: No Jalen Hurts, no problem. Philly has won four of six and briefly held a wild-card spot after beating the New York Jets on Sunday. They can make hay after a week off, all of the Eagles' remaining games against NFC East adversaries. Remaining schedule: bye, vs. Washington, vs. Giants, at Washington, vs. Cowboys

9. Minnesota Vikings (5-7), out of playoff field: They deservedly fall further back of final wild-card spot upon becoming first team to lose to the Detroit Lions in 2021. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Bears, vs. Rams, at Packers, vs. Bears

10. Carolina Panthers (5-7), out of playoff field: They didn't play Sunday but did fire second-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady ... which kinda tells you how things are going. Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Bills, vs. Buccaneers, at Saints, at Buccaneers

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-7), out of playoff field: They've been outscored by 116 points this season. But they've beaten the teams they're supposed to and won their first matchup against the Saints, hence Atlanta's continued playoff viability. Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at 49ers, vs. Lions, at Bills, vs. Saints

12. New Orleans Saints (5-7): out of playoff field: Who knew QB Jameis Winston was so valuable? The Saints are 0-5 without him and just about cooked. Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Buccaneers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

AFC

1. New England Patriots (8-4), AFC East leaders: Well, well, well. Baltimore's loss Sunday vaults Pats into their familiar catbird seat by virtue of a conference record (6-1) that supersedes those of the Ravens and Titans. Monday night's game in Buffalo will either strengthen New England's position or knock it into the wild-card fray. Remaining schedule: at Bills, bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

2. Tennessee Titans (8-4), AFC South leaders: Off this week, they will reclaim projected No. 1 seed if Patriots lose at Buffalo. However Titans better also be mindful of what's behind them as surging Colts close in on division lead. Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4), AFC North leaders: They gambled and lost – perhaps in very damaging fashion – Sunday at Pittsburgh. For now, the defeat drops the Ravens from first in the conference to third with no risk of losing further ground until Week 14. Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4), AFC West leaders: Though a win over Denver on Sunday night will technically forge a four-way tie in the AFC, K.C. would nevertheless remain in this spot due to a sub-.500 conference record. Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos

5. Buffalo Bills (7-4), wild card No. 1: Beat the Patriots at Orchard Park on Monday night, and the Bills move back atop AFC East and would rise to conference's second seed. Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), wild card No. 2: Winning in Cincinnati could convey a key head-to-head tiebreaker in condensing AFC field. Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

7. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5), wild card No. 3: Bad loss to Bolts moves them to brink as several pursuers close in. Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns

8. Denver Broncos (6-5), out of playoff field: They can shake things up by winning for the fourth time in five games Sunday night. Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1), out of playoff field: QB Ben Roethlisberger's face conveyed importance of Sunday's win over Baltimore. Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens

10. Indianapolis Colts (7-6), out of playoff field: They're as hot as anybody after winning six of eight. Getting swept by Tennessee could make it hard to get to top of division, but Colts can smell a wild card – though some chaos in front of them during their off week would help. Remaining schedule: bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars

11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6), out of playoff field: They've lost four of five and are watching more teams get between them and AFC's final playoff berth. Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers

12. Cleveland Browns (6-6), out of playoff field: Coming out of bye week, time for Baker and Mayfield and Co. to turn up the heat against a tough gauntlet of opponents. Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7), out of playoff field: Amazing return to relevance, their fifth straight win leaving them only 1½ games out of seventh seed. Remaining schedule: bye, vs. Jets, at Saints, at Titans, vs. Patriots

