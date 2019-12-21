NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC, NFC seeds, matchups, standings after Week 16

Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season will be a pivotal one in the playoff races for both conferences as several division titles and playoff berths/seeds can be clinched over the next few days.

Here's a look at the updated AFC and NFC playoff pictures based on the outcome of the Week 16 games. This story will be updated as more games conclude.

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens, 12-2, AFC North winner: Bye week



The Ravens' goal Sunday is simple: beat the Cleveland Browns to secure the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.



2. New England Patriots, 11-3, AFC East leader: Bye week

The Patriots will clinch the AFC East title for the 11th consecutive season if they beat the Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. New England will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye if it defeats the Bills and Miami Dolphins over the final two weeks. A win and a Chiefs loss also would secure the No. 2 seed for the defending champs.



3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, AFC West winner) vs. 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6, second wild card)

The Chiefs are still alive in the race for a top-two seed, but they need another Patriots loss for that to happen. Kansas City also has a tough Week 16 matchup on the road versus the Chicago Bears.



The Steelers own the second wild card spot by the slimmest of margins -- a better win percentage in conference games than the Titans.

4. Houston Texans (10-5, AFC South winner) vs. 5. Buffalo Bills (10-4, first wild card)

The Texans staved off a late comeback attempt by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday to win the AFC South title. Houston could still move up to the No. 2 or No. 3 seeds because it owns the head-to-head tiebreakers with both the Patriots and Chiefs.



The Bills clinched a playoff spot last week, and they need a win over the Patriots on Saturday to keep their division title hopes alive.

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee Titans, 8-6

8. Cleveland Browns, 6-8

9. Oakland Raiders, 6-8







NFC

1. Seattle Seahawks, 11-3, NFC West leader: Bye week

The Seahawks need a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to remain as the NFC's top seed entering a Week 17 showdown against the 49ers in Seattle. The Seahawks enter Week 16 owning the tiebreaker over the Packers based on win percentage in common games, and the tiebreaker over the Saints based on win percentage in conference games.





2. Green Bay Packers, 11-3, NFC North leader: Bye week

The Packers will clinch the NFC North title if they beat the rival Vikings in Minnesota on "Monday Night Football."



3. New Orleans Saints (11-3, NFC South winner) vs. 6. Minnesota Vikings (10-4, second wild card)

The Saints finish the regular season with two road games, beginning Saturday in Tennessee against a Titans team desperate for a win.



The Vikings need a victory over the Packers on Monday night to extend their hopes of winning the NFC North into Week 17. A victory (or a Rams loss on Saturday night) also would secure a playoff spot for the Vikings.

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-7, NFC East leader) vs. 5. San Francisco 49ers (11-3, first wild card)

The Cowboys will win the NFC East and secure the No. 4 seed if they beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.



The 49ers lost the No. 1 seed last week with a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and they'll try to keep pace with the Seahawks by beating the Los Angeles Rams at home Saturday night.

In the Hunt

Los Angeles Rams, 8-6

Philadelphia Eagles, 7-7





