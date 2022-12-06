NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 14

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday and they’ll only need to rely on themselves, without the help of another NFC team.

NFL Communications released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, with the Chiefs, Eagles, and Vikings being able to lock up playoff berths in Week 14.

Minnesota and Philadelphia are still battling for the No. 1 overall seed, while the Eagles are also trying to hold off the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC and for the overall top spot in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Birds can clinch with a win, or tie, or the 49ers and Seahawks both losing.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-1) (at N.Y. Giants (7-4-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX) Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with: 1) PHI win or tie OR

2022 NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs



Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need a win and a Chargers loss.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-3) (at Denver (3-9), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, CBS) Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with: 1) KC win + LAC loss

