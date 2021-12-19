NFL playoff picture: Updated 2021 NFC standings after 49ers' win

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff race after beating Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had their way with the Atlanta Falcons, dominating their NFC opponent 31-13 Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The win had big playoff implications, too.

San Francisco entered the day with a 7-6 record. Atlanta was 6-7, right behind them in the playoff standings. Now that the 49ers are 8-6 and the Falcons are 6-8, things look much different for the two squads. NBC's Steve Kornaki gave the 49ers a 91-percent chance of making the playoffs with a win against the Falcons. A loss would have dropped them down to 35 percent.

.@stevekornacki breaks down what the Niners' playoff picture looks like right now pic.twitter.com/LGnQF3NBmu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 17, 2021

As far as where they sit in the standings, though, nothing really changed for the 49ers.

Even with the win, the 49ers remain the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) are the No. 5 seed and don't play until Tuesday night, but still would be ahead of the 49ers with a loss. However, the 49ers did beat the Rams earlier this season.

The 49ers and Rams play each other again in the regular-season finale in L.A.

If the season were to end after Week 15, the 49ers would play the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs at AT&T Stadium. The two teams were bitter rivals in the 1990s. They faced each other in Week 15 last season, and the 49ers fell 41-33 at Levi's Stadium.

Next up, the 49ers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday at Nissan Stadium. Until then, here is the current NFC playoff picture.

NFC playoff standings

Playoff picture

No. 1: Green Bay Packers (11-3)

No. 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) *Play Sunday night

No. 3: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

No. 4: Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

No. 5: Los Angeles Rams (9-4) *Play Tuesday

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (8-6)

No. 7: Washington Football Team (6-7) *Play Tuesday

Outside looking in

No. 8: Minnesota Vikings (6-7) *Play Monday night

No. 9: Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) *Play Tuesday

No. 10: New Orleans Saints (6-7) *Play Monday night

No. 11: Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

No. 12: Seattle Seahawks (5-8) *Play Tuesday

No. 13: Carolina Panthers (5-9)

No. 14: Chicago Bears (4-9) *Play Monday night

No. 15: New York Giants (4-10)

No. 16: Detroit Lions (2-10-1)