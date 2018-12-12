NFL Playoff Picture: All Scenarios for Week 15
As the 2018 NFL playoffs inch closer, the Rams have clinched the NFC West and the Saints secured the NFC South. The Chiefs, who have already clinched a playoff berth, are on track to take the AFC West as early as this weekend.
With just three weekends of regular season play remaining in the 2018 season, here are the playoff scenarios for Week 15. From playoff berths to divisional titles to home-field advantages, much is at stake as the season wraps up.
Here are the scenarios and outcomes to monitor:
NFC
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:
1) A Saints win + Chicago loss or tie
2) A Saints tie + Chicago loss
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:
1) A Rams win + Chicago loss or tie
2) A Rams tie + Chicago loss
Chicago Bears
Chicago clinches NFC North division title with:
1) A Bears win
2) A Vikings loss
3) A Bears tie + Vikings tie
Chicago clinches a playoff berth with:
1) A Bears tie
2) A Redskins loss or tie
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
1) A Cowboys win
2) A Cowboys tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie
3) An Eagles loss + Redskins loss
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
1) A Seahawks win
2) A Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Panthers loss or tie
3) A Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie
4) A Seahawks tie + Panthers loss or tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
1) A Chiefs win
Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) A Chiefs win + Patriots loss or tie
New England Patriots
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
1) A Patriots win + Dolphins loss or tie
2) A Patriots tie + Dolphins loss
New England clinches a playoff berth with:
1) A Patriots win + Titans loss or tie
2) A Patriots tie + Ravens loss + Titans loss + Colts loss or tie
Houston Texans
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
1) A Texans win + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie
2) A Texans tie + Colts loss + Titans loss
Houston clinches a playoff berth with:
1) A Texans win + Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss
2) A Texans win + Dolphins loss or tie + Ravens loss or tie
3) A Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss
4) A Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie
5) A Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss
6) A Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss
7) A Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie
8) A Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
1) A Chargers win or tie
2) A Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss
3) A Dolphins loss or tie + Ravens loss or tie
4) A Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie
5) A Steelers loss + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie
6) A Ravens loss or tie + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie