NFL Playoff Picture: All Scenarios for Week 15

As the 2018 NFL playoffs inch closer, the Rams have clinched the NFC West and the Saints secured the NFC South. The Chiefs, who have already clinched a playoff berth, are on track to take the AFC West as early as this weekend.

With just three weekends of regular season play remaining in the 2018 season, here are the playoff scenarios for Week 15. From playoff berths to divisional titles to home-field advantages, much is at stake as the season wraps up.

Here are the scenarios and outcomes to monitor:

NFC

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Saints win + Chicago loss or tie

2) A Saints tie + Chicago loss

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Rams win + Chicago loss or tie

2) A Rams tie + Chicago loss

Chicago clinches NFC North division title with:

1) A Bears win

2) A Vikings loss

3) A Bears tie + Vikings tie

Chicago clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Bears tie

2) A Redskins loss or tie

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

1) A Cowboys win

2) A Cowboys tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie

3) An Eagles loss + Redskins loss

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Seahawks win

2) A Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Panthers loss or tie

3) A Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie

4) A Seahawks tie + Panthers loss or tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1) A Chiefs win

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) A Chiefs win + Patriots loss or tie

New England Patriots

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

1) A Patriots win + Dolphins loss or tie

2) A Patriots tie + Dolphins loss

New England clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Patriots win + Titans loss or tie

2) A Patriots tie + Ravens loss + Titans loss + Colts loss or tie

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

1) A Texans win + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie

2) A Texans tie + Colts loss + Titans loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Texans win + Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss

2) A Texans win + Dolphins loss or tie + Ravens loss or tie

3) A Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss

4) A Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie

5) A Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss

6) A Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss

7) A Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie

8) A Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Chargers win or tie

2) A Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss

3) A Dolphins loss or tie + Ravens loss or tie

4) A Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie

5) A Steelers loss + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie

6) A Ravens loss or tie + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie