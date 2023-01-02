NFL playoff picture, scenarios: 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys in NFC No. 1 seed race

How 49ers can claim NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wasn't easy, but the 49ers did just enough Sunday to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in overtime and alter the NFL playoff picture in their favor entering Week 18.

The victory extended San Francisco's winning streak to nine games and boosted the team into the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed after the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) were crushed 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 49ers also are 12-4 but own the tiebreaker over the Vikings by virtue of their better record against NFC opponents (9-2 against Minnesota's 7-4)

Even better for San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, is it's now one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the latest playoff scenarios. In order for the 49ers to do that, they need to beat the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium next week and have the New York Giants defeat the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3).

The Eagles have lost two consecutive games without injured star quarterback Jalen Hurts and have yet to clinch the NFC East. Philadelphia can secure the division title and the NFC's top seed with a win against the Giants next week, or with both the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) losing to the Washington Commanders and San Francisco falling to Arizona. However, the Eagles could slip all the way down to the No. 5 seed with a loss and the Cowboys taking care of business against the Commanders.

The Cowboys can sneak up from No. 5 to No. 1 next week with a win over the Commanders, combined with 49ers and Eagles losses.

Unfortunately for the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants (9-6-1) don't have much to play for next week. They clinched a playoff berth Sunday by taking down the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 and are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers -- all at 8-8 -- still are alive and will fight for the final NFC wild-card spot next week. The Packers control their own destiny, as they host the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 18 and can punch their playoff ticket with a win. Detroit needs a victory and a Seattle loss to clinch a playoff spot, while the Seahawks need to beat the Los Angeles Rams, combined with the Lions taking down the Packers, to grab a playoff berth.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoff standings look heading into "Sunday Night Football" in Week 17:

NFC playoff standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 13-3 (Clinched playoff berth)

2. San Francisco 49ers: 12-4 (Clinched NFC West)

3. Minnesota Vikings: 12-4 (Clinched NFC North)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-8 (Clinched NFC South)

5. Dallas Cowboys: 12-4 (Clinched playoff berth)

6. New York Giants: 9-6-1 (Clinched playoff berth)

7. Seattle Seahawks: 8-8



Still in the picture

8. Detroit Lions: 8-8

9. Green Bay Packers: 8-8



Eliminated from contention

10. Washington Commanders: 7-8-1

11. New Orleans Saints: 7-9

12. Carolina Panthers: 6-10

13. Atlanta Falcons: 6-10

14. Los Angeles Rams: 5-11

15. Arizona Cardinals: 4-12

16. Chicago Bears: 3-13

AFC playoff standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs: 13-3 (Clinched AFC West)

2. Buffalo Bills: 12-3 (Monday night vs. Bengals)

3. Cincinnati Bengals: 11-4 (Monday night vs. Bills)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-8

5. Baltimore Ravens: 10-5 (Sunday night vs. Steelers)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6 (Clinched playoff berth)

7. New England Patriots: 8-8



Still in the picture

8. Miami Dolphins: 8-8

9. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-8 (Sunday night vs. Ravens)

10. Tennessee Titans: 7-9



Eliminated from contention

11. New York Jets: 7-9

12. Cleveland Browns: 7-9

13. Las Vegas Raiders: 6-10

14. Indianapolis Colts: 4-11-1

15. Denver Broncos: 4-12

16. Houston Texans: 2-13-1

