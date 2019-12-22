They. Aren't. Dead. Yet.

That's right, folks, your Raiders still are breathing in the quest for the final AFC wild-card spot. Four straight losses to the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars put them on life support, entering Week 16 with around a one percent chance to make the postseason.

The Raiders needed the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Jets all to win in order for them to stay alive. All four of those teams came through Sunday, and the Raiders did their part, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jon Gruden's club will head do Denver in Week 17 needing to beat the Broncos and hope for the rest of the chips to fall their way.

Along with a win over the Broncos, the Raiders need:

-- The Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans

-- The Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

-- The Colts to beat the Jaguars

So you're saying there's a chance?

[RELATED: End of the road? Gruden reportedly could move on from Carr]

It seems unlikley, but to quote a famed galatic smuggler and war hero:: "Never tell me the odds."

NFL playoff picture: How Raiders can grab AFC wild card in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area