NFL playoff picture: Patriots face uphill fight for No. 1 seed after loss to Texans

The NFL playoff race saw a major shakeup in both conferences Sunday, and there's still another important game to play before Week 13 wraps up.

The biggest storyline was the Baltimore Ravens overtaking the New England Patriots as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore beat the San Francisco 49ers on a last-second field goal, which could drop the NFC West team from the No. 1 seed in the conference all the way down to the first wild card.

Let's take a look at the latest AFC and NFC playoff pictures.

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens, 10-2, AFC North leader: Bye week



The Ravens are the new leader atop the AFC standings, and they probably won't give it up based on their remaining schedule. A Week 14 game versus the Bills won't be easy, but Baltimore's final three contests -- home to the New York Jets, at the Cleveland Browns and home to the Pittsburgh Steelers -- all are very winnable. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) model gives the Ravens a 68 percent chance to finish with the No. 1 seed, far ahead of the Patriots at 31 percent.

2. New England Patriots, 10-2, AFC East leader: Bye week

The dream of earning homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and forcing opponents to battle the harsh Foxboro weather conditions in January is fading fast for the Patriots. They lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Ravens in Week 9, so the defending champs must finish ahead of Baltimore to earn the No. 1 seed. New England's remaining schedule, which includes games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, also is harder than Baltimore's remaining slate.

3. Houston Texans (8-4, AFC South leader) vs. 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, second wild card)

The Texans' win over the Patriots on Sunday night was their first against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 10 years. The victory also helped Houston maintain its lead one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. The division race is far from over, however, because the Texans and Titans will play twice over the final four games of the regular season. The Texans are the No. 3 seed over the Chiefs because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker from their Week 6 win in Kansas City.

The Steelers earned a huge win over the Browns on Sunday to maintain their hold on the second wild card spot. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Tennessee Titans based on a better win percentage (6-3 vs. 5-4) in conference games.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader) vs. 5. Buffalo Bills (9-3, first wild card)

The Chiefs crushed the Oakland Raiders 40-9 at home Sunday to take a two-game lead atop the AFC West standings. The division is Kansas City's to lose over the final quarter of the regular season. Luckily for the Chiefs, their Week 14 matchup versus the Patriots is their last game against a team that currently has a winning record.

The Bills made a statement on Thanksgiving with a convincing win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road, and it might actually be time to take them seriously. Buffalo has a tough Week 14 matchup against the Ravens, but it's only one game behind the Patriots for first place in the AFC East, which makes the Week 16 game in New England a pivotal one.

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee Titans, 7-5

8. Oakland Raiders, 6-6

9. Indianapolis Colts, 6-6

10. Cleveland Browns, 5-7









NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers, 10-2, NFC West leader: Bye week

The 49ers hung tough with the Ravens but ultimately lost 20-17. The defeat could be a very costly one for the 49ers because the Seahawks will take over first place in the NFC West if they beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. That result would drop the 49ers to the No. 5 seed and vault the Seahawks to the No. 2 seed.





2. New Orleans Saints, 10-2, NFC South leader: Bye week

The Saints got revenge on the Atlanta Falcons with a Thanksgiving Day win over their NFC South rival. New Orleans will move into the No. 1 seed position if the Seahawks beat the Vikings to conclude Week 13. Next up for the Saints is a showdown with the 49ers in New Orleans.



3. Green Bay Packers (9-3, NFC North leader) vs. 6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3, second wild card)

The Packers pulled away late for a win over the New York Giants at a snowy MetLife Stadium. They own the NFC North tiebreaker as a result of their head-to-head win over the Vikings in Week 2. It's still possible for Green Bay to earn the No. 1 or 2 seed, although it lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to the 49ers in Week 12.



The Seahawks are one of just two opponents left on the Vikings' schedule that have a winning record entering Week 14.

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-6, NFC East leader) vs. Seattle Seahawks (9-2, first wild card)

The Cowboys suffered an embarrassing Thanksgiving defeat to the Bills but remain atop the NFC East after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the lowly Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday. The Week 16 matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys likely will decide the division title and the No. 4 seed.



The Seahawks, as noted above, can move up to the No. 2 seed with a win on "Monday Night Football." A victory also would give the Seahawks a potentially important head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Vikings in the event both of those teams finish as the wild card teams.

In the Hunt

7. Los Angeles Rams, 7-5

8. Chicago Bears, 6-6





