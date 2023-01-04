NFL playoff picture: NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18

There are only three teams still competing for the final playoff spot in the NFC, while Philadelphia has a must-win clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 18.

NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios.

The AFC playoff picture is unclear at the top, as the league focuses on Damar Hamlin’s health, and as of Wednesday had made no decision on the possible resumption of the Bills vs. Bengals game, which could be pivotal in the playoff chase.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for the NFC ahead of Week 18.

Week 18 clinching scenarios

Teams that have clinched

1) Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) — playoff berth

2) San Francisco 49ers (12-4) — NFC West

3) Minnesota Vikings (12-4) — NFC North

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) — NFC South

5) Dallas Cowboys (12-4) — playoff berth

6) New York Giants (9-6-1) — playoff berth

Still in the hunt for 7th seed

7) Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

8) Detroit Lions (8-8)

9) Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Philadelphia Eagles 13-3-0 vs. New York Giants (9-6-1) | Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Clinch NFC East division title with:

PHI win OR

DAL loss

Clinch NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage, and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

PHI win

DAL loss + SF loss

San Francisco 49ers 12-4-0 vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-12) | Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Clinch NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage, and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

SF win + PHI loss

Dallas Cowboys 12-4-0 at Washington Commanders (7-8-1) | Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Clinch NFC East division title with:

DAL win + PHI loss

Clinch NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage, and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

DAL win + PHI loss + SF loss

Seattle Seahawks 8-8-0 vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-11) | Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Clinch a playoff berth with:

SEA win + GB loss

Detroit Lions 8-8-0 at Green Bay Packers (8-8) | Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Clinch a playoff berth with:

DET win + SEA loss

Green Bay Packers 8-8-0 vs. Detroit Lions (8-8) | Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Clinch a playoff berth with:

GB win

