NFL playoff picture: Final standings, seeding, wild card matchups after Week 18

NFL playoff picture: Here's how Chargers-Raiders will determine Patriots' seed

A crazy and chaotic Week 18 provided plenty of drama for NFL fans on the final Sunday of the regular season.

There are still a few seeds in the AFC playoff race to be determined, though.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets on Sunday to win the AFC East division title and clinch the No. 3 seed. The Patriots would've been the No. 5 seed if they beat the Dolphins on the road, but New England lost 33-24 in Miami.

Therefore, the Patriots' playoff seed will be determined by the outcome of the Sunday night game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Raiders win, the Patriots would be the No. 6 seed and play against the No. 3 seed Bills. If the Chargers win, the Patriots would be the No. 5 seed and play the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals.

The Tennessee Titans nearly blew the No. 1 seed but managed to hold off the Houston Texans on the road and secure a first-round playoff bye. The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 2 seed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also are still alive. They will make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed if the Chargers-Raiders game doesn't end in a tie. If Chargers-Raiders ends in a tie, both teams make the playoffs and Pittsburgh is out.

Here are the latest AFC standings and wild card matchups. This story will be updated again after Chargers-Raiders concludes.

AFC Standings

Tennessee Titans, 12-5 (AFC South champs) Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5 (AFC West champs) Buffalo Bills, 11-6 (AFC East champs) Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7 (AFC North champs) New England Patriots, 10-7 (First wild card) Los Angeles Chargers, 9-7 (Second wild card) Las Vegas Raiders, 9-7 (Third Wild card) Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1

Wild Card Round Matchups