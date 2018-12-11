NFL playoff picture: Eagles' odds increase with Monday Night Football result originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

On Monday night, the Eagles got a vital first bit of good news in their quest to make the playoffs as a wild card.

The Seahawks defended their home field and defeated the Vikings, 21-7. Since the Eagles will need to leap the two teams ahead of them in the standings, who both hold head-to-head tiebreakers, this was a huge step.

Let's take a look at the situation after Week 14.

The Eagles (6-7) have three remaining games and can now still make the playoffs with just two wins, however, three wins would be much better. They'll travel to L.A. to take on the Rams on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

As it stands, the New York Times model is giving the Eagles an 11 percent chance to make the playoffs and FiveThirtyEight has the Eagles at 18 percent, however, a lot of that has to do with the assumption that the Eagles will lose two of three. Should they be able to win, especially this weekend, the numbers will drastically change in their favor.

With Two Wins

For the Eagles to make the playoffs with an 8-8 record, they would need:

The Vikings (6-6-1) to lose two of their remaining games: at home against Miami, at Detroit and at home against the Bears.

… and …

The Panthers (6-7) would also need to lose two of their remaining games: at home against the Saints, at home against the Falcons and on the road against the Saints.

… and …

The Packers (5-7-1) would need to lose one of their remaining games: at Chicago, at the Jets or home against the Lions.

… and …

The Redskins to lose to the Eagles.

With Three Wins

The Eagles are nine-point underdogs on Sunday night, but if they can pull the stunner, you'd feel better about them coming home to beat the Texans and going on the road to beat the Redskins on the final weekend of the year.

For the Eagles to make the playoffs with a 9-7 record they would need:

The Cowboys (8-5) to lose all three of their remaining games.

or

The Vikings (6-6-1) would need to lose one of their remaining games at home against Miami, at Detroit and at home against the Bears.

… and …

The Panthers (6-7) would also need to lose one of their remaining games at home against the Saints, at home against the Falcons and on the road against the Saints.

There's still a chance, but the Eagles are simply going to have to start playing better football.

NFL standings after Week 14

Rams (11-2)

Saints (11-2)

Bears (9-4)

Cowboys (8-5)

Seahawks (8-5)

Vikings (6-6-1)

Panthers (6-7)

Eagles (6-7)

Redskins (6-7)

Packers (5-7-1)



















