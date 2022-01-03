NFL playoff picture: Eagles clinch postseason berth after Packers win over Vikings

The Eagles are returning to the playoffs after the Green Bay Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings, who played without quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Philadelphia entered Sunday needing a win over Washington, and then several scenarios that saw either a San Francisco win over the Texans, a Saints loss to the Panthers, and or, a Vikings loss to the Packers.

The Eagles took care of business, but New Orleans held onto hope after they knocked off the Panthers to keep their hopes alive.

For Philadelphia, Sunday’s victory by San Francisco eliminated a potential three-way tie between San Francisco, New Orleans, and the Eagles.

Such a tie-breaker scenario would have provided the 49ers and Saints the postseason advantage over the Eagles based on their strength of schedule.

With Philadelphia now in the postseason, here’s how Week 18 will impact playoff seeding and we’ll also look at potential opponents.

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3), NFC North champions

The Packers own the best record in the NFL and their win over Minnesota pushed Philadelphia into the playoffs and landed Aaron Rodgers another No. 1 seed.

Final opponent: Lions

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4), NFC West leaders

A hard-fought win has set the Rams up to win the NFC West after the Cardinals were the last remaining undefeated team in football.

A Rams win or Arizona loss in Week 18 locks up the No. 2 seed and depending on how things shake out, this could be Philadelphia’s Wild Card opponent.

Final opponent: 49ers

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4), NFC South champions

The defending Super Bowl champions were victorious on Sunday, overcoming a deficit to defeat the Jets, but the embarrassment came after Antonio Brown essentially quit on the team.

Another potential Wild Card opponent for Philadelphia, Tampa will look to regroup.

Final opponent: Panthers

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5), NFC East champions

The Cowboys were looking to move up in the NFC seeding process, but after a disastrous loss to the Cardinals, Dallas is stuck at No. 4 and could be looking at a Wild Card Weekend matchup against those same Cardinals.

Final game: Eagles

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5), wild card No. 1

The win over the Cowboys set Arizona up to claim the division title if San Francisco can defeat the Rams.

Final game: Seahawks

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7), wild card No. 2

The 49ers did the Eagles a favor by defeating the Texans and they’ll need a win over the Rams to make the postseason.

Final game: Rams

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), wild card No. 3

The Eagles are in the playoffs and will face the Cowboys looking to potentially move up to the No. 6 spot.

Final game: Cowboys

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8), on outside looking in

The Saints hold a tiebreaker over the 49ers, so a New Orleans win in Week 18 and 49ers loss gets them in.

