NFL playoff picture: If Eagles beat Seahawks, they'll head to Green Bay for divisional round

If the Eagles beat the Seahawks on Sunday, we now know who their next opponent will be.

If the Eagles advance to the divisional round next weekend, they will travel to play the second-seeded Packers on Jan. 12 at at 6:40 p.m. EST on FOX.

That was decided on Sunday afternoon when the Vikings upset the Saints 26-20 in New Orleans. Since the Vikings are a lower seed than the Eagles, they will travel to face the top-seeded 49ers in the divisional round. The fourth-seeded Eagles will play in Green Bay.

Had the Saints won, the Eagles (with a win) would have traveled to face the 49ers.

The Eagles went to Green Bay and took down the Packers 34-27 way back in Week 4 this season. It was one of the best wins of the season for the Eagles but a bunch has changed for them since that.

After that loss, the Packers went 10-2 in their final 12 games to earn a first-round bye.

If we look back at the Eagles-Packers game on Sept. 26, Carson Wentz threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns and Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders combined for 159 yards on the ground. Howard had three touchdowns.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers threw for 422 yards with two touchdowns but also had an interception and lost a fumble.

Statistically speaking, the Packers would be a much easier draw than the 49ers, who rank at or near the top of the league in many categories. The Packers were 15th in points for and ninth in points allowed.

But while the 49ers will have a quarterback making his first career playoff start, the Packers still have Rodgers, who even in a down year is still one of the best and most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Eagles have played the Packers three times in the postseason. The last time came in the 2010 wild card game, when they lost 21-16. The last time the Eagles faced the Packers in the divisional round was a 20-17 overtime win back in 2003. They also beat the Packers in the 1960 championship game.

The Packers are a tough test this year but the good news for the Eagles is that if they are able to beat the Seahawks, that means they will have won five straight games heading into the matchup in Green Bay.

And they'll be well aware of the fact that they already won once there.

