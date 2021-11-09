NFL playoff picture: Broncos are in the hunt entering Week 10

Entering the midway point of the 2021 NFL season, the Denver Broncos are “in the hunt” in the AFC’s playoff picture. Denver is tied with every other AFC West team with five wins, so the Broncos are clearly still in contention to win their division.

Outside of the AFC West, Denver also has a shot to compete for one of the conference’s Wild Card seeds. Here’s a look at the top 12 teams in the AFC entering Week 10.

Team Record 1. Tennessee Titans 7-2 2. Baltimore Ravens 6-2 3. Los Angeles Chargers 5-3 4. Buffalo Bills 5-3 5. Las Vegas Raiders 5-3 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 5-3 7. New England Patriots 5-4 8. Kansas City Chiefs 5-4 9. Cleveland Browns 5-4 10. Cincinnati Bengals 5-4 11. Denver Broncos 5-4 12. Indianapolis Colts 4-5

The four division winners in each conference make the playoffs each year, plus three Wild Card teams per conference. So seven AFC teams will reach the postseason this year. Sitting at No. 11, the Broncos obviously have some work to do, but they’re within reach of a playoff spot.

