NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals passed by Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals no longer hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs after their 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Arizona fell to 10-3 with the loss in NFL Week 14.

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also both 10-3.

Green Bay holds a tie breaker over Arizona and Tampa Bay based on best win percentage in conference games. The Buccaneers hold a tie breaker over the Cardinals on strength of victory.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots currently hold the top spot thanks to a tie breaker over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the playoffs and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds.

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.

NFC playoff picture after Week 14:

No. 1 Green Bay Packers (10-3)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

No. 3 Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

No. 7 Washington Football Team (6-7)

In the hunt:

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

NFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 2 Buccaneers vs. No. 7 Washington

No. 3 Cardinals vs. No. 6 49ers

No. 4 Cowboys vs. No. 5 Rams

Notes: The Packers win a tie breaker over the Buccaneers and Cardinals on win percentage in NFC games. The Buccaneers hold a tie breaker over the Cardinals on strength of victory. Washington takes the tie breaker over the Falcons and Vikings on win percentage in conference games after a division tie breaker eliminated the Eagles and Saints.

Story continues

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field following the Packers' win over the Bears at Lambeau Field.

AFC playoff picture after Week 14:

No. 1 New England Patriots (9-4)

No. 2 Tennessee Titans (9-4)

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

No. 4 Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

No. 7 Buffalo Bills (7-6)

In the hunt:

Cleveland Browns (7-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Denver Broncos (6-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)

Miami Dolphins (6-7)

AFC playoff matchups right now:

No. 2 Titans vs. No. 7 Bills

No. 3 Chiefs vs. No. 6 Colts

No. 4 Ravens vs. No. 5 Chargers

Notes: The Patriots take a tie breaker over the Titans and Chiefs on win percentage in AFC games. The Titans take a tie breaker over the Chiefs on head-to-head win percentage. The Colts take the tie breaker over the Bills, Browns and Broncos on win percentage in AFC games, with the Bills then taking that tie breaker over the Browns and Broncos.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals passed by Packers, Buccaneers