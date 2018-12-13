NFL playoff picture: Who's booked a ticket, who's scraping in and match-ups we want to see

The Kansas City Chiefs are already in the playoffs, but the Baltimore Ravens are still fighting for their place - AP

The NFL playoff picture is brewing like a cup of steaming hot tea. Not the pond water they serve up over there, a proper mug of builder's, left on the side for four minutes, splash of milk, no sugar. Perfect. Yes we're talking American football, but some things have to be done the British way.

With three weeks left in the season, three teams have already booked their place in the playoffs. A handful more are all but confirmed, and then there's the wild card races, which are still wide open in each conference.

It can all get a little confusing, which is why we're here to make sense of it all, and we're going to do it using train metaphors. Why trains? Honestly I don't know. I did it for the first one and just decided to stick with it. It kind of works, just go with me OK?

NFC

On board

The New Orleans Saints haven't just booked their ticket, they're already sat in first class with a mediocre Lancashire hot pot in a little foil packet and a plastic flute of cava. The Saints have strolled to the NFC South title - a division many thought would be the most competitive in football this year - and currently hold the number one seed in the conference with an 11-2 record.

Drew Brees and the Saints clinched the NFC South by beating the Buccaneers in week 14 Credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY

The Los Angeles Rams have also clinched their division, and are also 11-2, but occupy the two seed thanks to their defeat in New Orleans in week nine. The good news for LA is the Saints have the far tougher schedule down the stretch. Drew Brees' merry men have a home game against a Steelers team in must-win mode wedged between two divisional clashes with the Panthers. The Rams host the Eagles next, before going to Arizona, and then welcoming the 49ers on the final day. Both teams are all but certain of a first-round bye, unless...

At the barriers

Two other NFC teams still have an unlikely shot an extra week off. The first is the Chicago Bears, who are two games back at 9-4 but do hold the tie-breaker over the Rams after their win on Sunday night. The Bears can clinch the NFC North by beating the Packers in Chicago this week, or by the Vikings losing to the Dolphins. Their playoff berth is all but confirmed already. It'd take a scenario so miraculous for them to miss out that it's not even worth going through here, and I say that in full knowledge of how wild this season has been.

The surging Dallas Cowboys can also still get a bye, but they'd have to beat the Colts, Buccaneers and Giants (doable) and hope the Saints lose out (yeah right). In reality, the 8-5 Cowboys are going to be jostling with the Bears for the third and fourth seeds, but will also clinch their division with a win this week. Chicago have a head start, but also a tougher schedule. After playing the Packers they travel to the 49ers and Vikings to close the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll and have nearly wrapped up the NFC East Credit: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY

Sometimes there's very little difference between the third and fourth seeds. Not so this season. Both teams will be desperate to win that battle, because waiting for the fourth-placed team will almost certainly be the dangerous Seattle Seahawks. There's always one wild card team no one wants to play, and this year it's Seattle, who can take any team in the league to the wire.

As long as the Seahawks don't let their game-and-a-half lead over the Vikings slip over the final three weeks the number five seed is theirs, and just one more win puts them in the postseason. They have a trip to the 49ers followed by home games against the Chiefs and Cardinals to close out the year.

Planning their route

The Minnesota Vikings currently hold the sixth seed in the NFC at 6-6-1, and have an 81.7 per cent chance of keeping it according to NFL analyst Cynthia Frelund's model. They have a tricky schedule - the Dolphins, Lions and Bears - still to come, but have a half-game lead over their nearest rivals and crucial tie-breaker over the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

It's the Super Bowl champs who are most likely to capitalise if the Vikes slip up - Frelund gives them a 13.5 per cent chance of making it to January. The schedule is a big problem though - their final three fixtures are at the Rams, against the Texans and at the Redskins. The way the Eagles have been playing (hungover, classic Philly), those first two both look like losses right now.

Aaron Rodgers ' packers aren't dead yet Credit: AP Photo/Mike Roemer

The Packers have a slightly easier finish (at Bears, at Jets, vs Lions), but are half a game back at 5-7-1. Mathematically their chances don't look good, but they're the only team in the NFL with Aaron Rodgers. He's done crazier things before.

On the rail replacement bus

This is where the whole train thing kind of breaks down (ayyyy!) but we can all agree that rail replacements buses are the worst, and that these teams need a miracle to reach their desired destination (the National Football League playoffs) on time (this season). Cool. Glad we got that sorted.

Anyway, the Carolina Panthers still have a shot at scraping in despite doing their best to sabotage their own season. At 6-7 they have a shot at finishing with a better record than the Vikings and Packers and have a tie-breaker over the Eagles, but their remaining three games are all divisional match-ups, home and away against the Saints and home against the Falcons. Carolina's recent record is poor against both, and Cam Newton's shoulder is clearly killing him, so they need a minor miracle to make it.

The final team with a semi-realistic shot is the Washington Redskins, who are also 6-7, but don't have a) a functioning quarterback or b) a functioning rest of the offense. I just can't see it, can you? They have the Jags, Titans and Eagles left to play.

The New York Giants need a miracle, but can still make it in Credit: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY

We don't want to leave any stone unturned here, so I will dutifully mention the four other teams who are technically still in the hunt. Onus heavily on the word technically. The New York Giants can still make it, but will probably have to beat the Titans, Colts and Cowboys and rely on everyone else to slip up. It's not impossible - the Giants have been good recently - but it's also not impossible for me to be playing defensive end for my favourite NFL franchise next season. Probably won't happen though, will it? I'm 5'10".

Last but not least we have the 5-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-8 Detroit Lions and 4-9 Atlanta Falcons (yep, really). If any of those three make the postseason I will carve this entire article onto a slab of stone and eat it on Facebook Live.

AFC

On board

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team to book the slot so far in the AFC, and will clinch the division and a first-round bye by beating the Chargers on Thursday night. That was easy, wasn't it? After LA they have games with the Seahawks (tricky) and Raiders (not so much).

At the barriers

Things get a little more murky for the Chiefs if the Los Angeles Chargers win at Arrowhead, though. A Chargers win would move them level with Kansas City at 11-3, but they still have two tough games, against the Ravens and Broncos, still to play. LA will also need to finish with a better overall record than the Chiefs to claim a bye, as Patrick Mahomes' boys have a better record inside the AFC West. Still, they're basically assured the fifth seed.

The team most likely to claim the second bye are, surprise surprise, the New England Patriots. The Pats have skipped straight to the Divisional Round in each of the last nine seasons, and are currently in-place to do so again at 9-4. They travel to the Steelers next, but then have home games against the Bills and Jets. Man, to be in the AFC East.

Tom Brady is on track for yet another playoff bye Credit: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY

New England will be all-but assured that precious bye if they match the Houston Texans down the stretch. The Texans are also 9-4, but the Pats have the upper hand thanks to their win over Houston way back in week two. See, early-season football does sometimes matter. The Texans can clinch the AFC South against the Jets this week by bettering the Colts' result against Dallas. They look nailed on for the three seed, barring disaster.

Planning their route

The rest of the AFC is still up in the air. Good! We like some end-of-season excitement! Don't take your eyes of the North for the next three weeks. No, really. Just keep staring directly at it. The Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak means they've gone from holding a bye to risking missing the postseason altogether. At 7-5-1 they still lead the division and the number four seed, but they're only a half-game ahead of the 7-6 Baltimore Ravens, who currently occupy the final wild card slot.

The Steelers have two really tough games to come. They host the Patriots this week and then go to New Orleans in week 16. On current form, those both look like defeats. Week 17 is a home game against the Bengals, which is far more forgiving.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could now be in trouble after losing three in a row Credit: AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

The Ravens also have a tricky schedule. They have the Bucs at home, Chargers away and Browns at home, none of which are gimmes. However, if Pittsburgh lose to the Pats and Saints and the Ravens can win two of their three they not only take the fourth seed, but could send their rivals home for an early bath.

There are three teams at 7-6 waiting to pounce for the six seed if the Steelers, Ravens or both slip up. Right now, the one with the best shot is probably the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Miracle means the Dolphins can still win the AFC East if the Patriots implode (hahahahaha, no), but they have a genuine shot at winning at least two more games to give themselves a chance at the wild card. Miami go to Minnesota this week, then have the Jaguars at home and the Bills away. Winning two of those sounds very doable.

The Indianapolis Colts have to play the Cowboys and Giants to home before going to the Tennessee Titans in week 17. That game could be a playoff decider if things fall the right way. Tennessee go to the Giants and then host the Redskins in weeks 15 and 16, two games they will expect to win, but we all know what the Titans are like.

On the rail replacement bus

The Denver Broncoslooked in great shape two weeks ago, but an injury to key defensive back Chris Harris and last week's damp squib of a loss in San Francisco means they will surely need to win out against the Browns, Chargers and Raiders and rely on all the teams above to falter to be playing in January.

It's one year too early for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, but they'll fancy their chances next season Credit: AP Photo/David Richard

At 5-7-1 the Cleveland Browns are still technically in the hunt too. It's not going to happen, but even being able to say that in mid-December is pretty special. If they choose the right coach I genuinely believe they have a great shot at the division next season. The Browns play the Ravens in week 17, how crazy would it be if a Cleveland win dumped Baltimore out of the playoffs, just as Andy Dalton and the Bengals did a year ago?

Talking of the Cincinnati Bengals, they are also mathematically in the race at 5-8, but come on, really? Thought not.

Match-ups we want to see

NFC - Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints

If the Saints hold onto the one seed this one should happen in the Divisional Round if the Seahawks can get past the Cowboys in Dallas. Just think about it: Russell Wilson vs Drew Brees, the NFL's number one rushing attack vs it's number one rushing defense, Alvin Kamara vs Bobby Wagner. The Saints have already been stopped by a similar team in the Cowboys (I'd love to see a rematch of this one too), and the Seahawks have pushed the Rams to the wire twice. This one could be an all-timer.

AFC - New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs

This one will probably have to wait until the AFC Championship Game, but that only would only make it even more special. The Pats edged out the Chiefs 43-40 in Foxborough in week six, but it'd be a whole different ball game at Arrowhead. What better test could you engineer for Patrick Mahomes than a showdown with the NFL's greatest ever dynasty, with a place in the Super Bowl on the line. What a testament it would be to the mastery of Belichick and Brady if they could stop him.