NFL Playoff Picture updated: Bills home loss pushes Chiefs into 1-seed in AFC

The Tennessee Titans enter a difficult part of the schedule with the No. 1 seed of the AFC still at arm's length.

Tennessee has tricky games with Denver, Green Bay and Cincinnati upcoming, and games against Philadelphia and Dallas in December. Before Week 10, the Titans are the No. 4 seed but just a game behind 6-2 Buffalo.

The AFC is currently divided, as nine teams have five or more victories while seven teams have three or fewer. Barring a complete Titans collapse that could bring the AFC South back into play, the seven AFC playoff teams will come from the top nine teams right now.

In the NFC, the Eagles are undefeated and have a decent shot of clinching a playoff spot by the end of the month. The NFC East will prove more difficult as long as the Cowboys keep pushing. Philadelphia has three games combined against the Cowboys and Giants in the final five weeks of the season, a stretch that will decide the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

AFC Playoff Picture

UPDATED AFTER SUNDAY EARLY AFTERNOON GAMES

Division leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) AFC West leaders

This week: Won 27-17 vs. Jacksonville

Remaining schedule: at LA Chargers, vs. LA Rams, at Cincinnati, at Denver, at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

2. Miami Dolphins (7-3) AFC East leaders

This week: Won 39-17 vs. Cleveland

Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. Houston, at San Francisco, at LA Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England, vs. NY Jets

3. Tennessee Titans (6-3) AFC South leaders

This week: Won 17-10 vs. Denver

Remaining schedule: at Green Bay, vs. Cincinnati, at Philadelphia, vs. Jacksonville, at LA Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3) AFC North leaders

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina, at Jacksonville, vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

Wild cards

5. New York Jets (6-3)

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: at New England, vs. Chicago, at Minnesota, at Buffalo, vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami

This week: Lost 33-30 to Minnesota

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland, at Detroit, at New England, vs. NY Jets, vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

This week: at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Miami, vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Rams, at Denver

Outside looking in

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at Minnesota, vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo

This week: OFF

Remaining schedule: at Pittsburgh, at Tennessee, vs. Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore

This week: at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Philadelphia, vs. Pittsburgh, at Dallas, OFF, at Minnesota, vs. LA Chargers, at NY Giants, vs. Houston

This week: Lost 39-17 at Miami

Remaining schedule: at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at Houston, at Cincinnati, vs. Baltimore, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh

12. Denver Broncos (3-6)

This week: Lost 17-10 at Tennessee

Remaining schedule: vs. Las Vegas, at Carolina, at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, vs. Arizona, at LA Rams, at Kansas City, vs. LA Chargers

This week: Won 20-10 vs. New Orleans

Remaining schedule: vs. Cincinnati, at Indianapolis, at Atlanta, vs. Baltimore, at Carolina, vs. Las Vegas, at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland

This week: Lost 27-17 at Kansas City

Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. Baltimore, at Detroit, at Tennessee, vs. Dallas, at NY Jets, at Houston, vs. Tennessee

This week: vs. Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Denver, at Seattle, vs. LA Chargers, at LA Rams, vs. New England, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Kansas City

This week: Lost 24-16 at NY Giants

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, at Miami, vs. Cleveland, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City, at Tennessee, vs. Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

This week: vs. Washington, 7:15 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Indianapolis, vs. Green Bay, vs. Tennessee, at NY Giants, at Chicago, at Dallas, vs. New Orleans, vs. NY Giants

This week: Won 33-30 at Buffalo in OT

Remaining schedule: vs. Dallas, vs. New England, vs. NY Jets, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, vs. NY Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago

This week: Lost 21-16 vs. Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany

Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. Las Vegas, at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City, at NY Jets, at LA Rams

This week: Won 21-16 vs. Seattle in Munich, Germany

Remaining schedule: OFF, at Cleveland, vs. New Orleans, at San Francisco, vs. Cincinnati, at Arizona, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta

Wild cards

5. New York Giants (7-2)

This week: Won 24-16 vs. Houston

Remaining schedule: vs. Detroit, at Dallas, vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia, at Washington, at Minnesota, vs. Indianapolis, at Philadelphia

This week: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: at Minnesota, vs. NY Giants, vs. Indianapolis, vs. Houston, at Jacksonville, vs. Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

This week: vs. LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC

Remaining schedule: vs. Arizona in Mexico City, vs. New Orleans, vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, at Seattle, vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, vs. Arizona

Outside looking in

This week: at Philadelphia, 7:15 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Houston, vs. Atlanta, at NY Giants, OFF, vs. NY Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas

This week: Lost 25-15 at Carolina

Remaining schedule: vs. Chicago, at Washington, vs. Pittsburgh, OFF, at New Orleans, at Baltimore, vs. Arizona, vs. Tampa Bay

10. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

This week: vs. Arizona, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at New Orleans, at Kansas City, vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, vs. Denver, at LA Chargers, at Seattle

This week: Won 31-30at Chicago

Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, vs. Buffalo, vs. Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota, at NY Jets, at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay

This week: vs. Dallas, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at Philadelphia, at Chicago, OFF, vs. LA Rams, at Miami, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit

This week: at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. San Francisco, vs. LA Chargers, OFF, vs. New England, at Denver, vs. Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

This week: Won 25-15 vs. Atlanta

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Denver, OFF, at Seattle, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

This week: Lost 20-10 at Pittsburgh

Remaining schedule: vs. LA Rams, at San Francisco, at Tampa Bay, OFF, vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, vs. Carolina

This week: Lost 31-30 vs. Detroit

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta, at NY Jets, vs. Green Bay, OFF, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, at Detroit, vs. Minnesota

