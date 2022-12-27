NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17

With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17.

NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios.

NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers included.

Here are the Week 17 clinching scenarios across the league.

AFC

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls away from pressure.

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Baltimore Ravens – playoff berth

Cincinnati Bengals – playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)

Week 17 – at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 18 – vs. New England (7-8)

Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC’s lone first-round bye with:

BUF win + KC loss

CINCINNATI BENGALS (11-4)

Week 17 – vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 18 – vs. Baltimore (10-5)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:

CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

CIN tie + BAL loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7)

Week 17 – at New England (7-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Week 18 – vs. New York Jets (7-8)

Miami clinches a playoff berth with:

MIA win + NYJ loss or tie OR

MIA tie + NYJ loss + PIT loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Minnesota Vikings – NFC North division title

San Francisco 49ers – NFC West division title

Dallas Cowboys – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

NEW YORK GIANTS (8-6-1)

Week 17 – vs. Indianapolis (4-10-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Week 18 – at Philadelphia (13-2)

N.Y. Giants clinch playoff berth with:

NYG win OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR

NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR

SEA loss + WAS loss OR

SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR

WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (13-2)

Week 17 – vs. New Orleans (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 18 – vs. N.Y. Giants (8-6-1)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win or tie OR

DAL loss or tie

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

PHI win OR

PHI tie + MIN loss or tie OR

DAL loss or tie + MIN loss + SF loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-8)



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 1979

Week 17 – vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 18 – at Atlanta (5-10)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-7-1)

Week 17 – vs. Cleveland (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 18 – vs. Dallas (11-4)

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS win + SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie

