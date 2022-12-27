NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17.
Week 17 clinching scenarios: pic.twitter.com/HPdlz6c6Qc
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2022
NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios.
NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers included.
Here are the Week 17 clinching scenarios across the league.
AFC
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls away from pressure.
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
Baltimore Ravens – playoff berth
Cincinnati Bengals – playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers – playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 – at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 18 – vs. New England (7-8)
Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC’s lone first-round bye with:
BUF win + KC loss
CINCINNATI BENGALS (11-4)
Mandatory Credit:Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 – vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 18 – vs. Baltimore (10-5)
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:
CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR
CIN tie + BAL loss
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7)
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 – at New England (7-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Week 18 – vs. New York Jets (7-8)
Miami clinches a playoff berth with:
MIA win + NYJ loss or tie OR
MIA tie + NYJ loss + PIT loss or tie
[pickup_prop id=”17787″>
NFC
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
CLINCHED:
Minnesota Vikings – NFC North division title
San Francisco 49ers – NFC West division title
Dallas Cowboys – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth
NEW YORK GIANTS (8-6-1)
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 – vs. Indianapolis (4-10-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Week 18 – at Philadelphia (13-2)
N.Y. Giants clinch playoff berth with:
NYG win OR
NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR
NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
SEA loss + WAS loss OR
SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR
WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (13-2)
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Week 17 – vs. New Orleans (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Week 18 – vs. N.Y. Giants (8-6-1)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
PHI win or tie OR
DAL loss or tie
Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:
PHI win OR
PHI tie + MIN loss or tie OR
DAL loss or tie + MIN loss + SF loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-8)
Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 1979
Week 17 – vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Week 18 – at Atlanta (5-10)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
TB win
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-7-1)
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 – vs. Cleveland (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Week 18 – vs. Dallas (11-4)
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
WAS win + SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie
[listicle id=679478]
[listicle id=679480]
[listicle id=679484]
[listicle id=679733]