NFL Playoff Picture: Titans win AFC South, take control of AFC No. 1 seed; Bengals win AFC North

The NFC has five of its seven playoff spots accounted for with two weeks left, and the other two could be claimed by Sunday night.

In the AFC, it's much cloudier. It's simple in the AFC North -- if the Bengals win Sunday against Kansas City. If they don't, it would set up a crazy Week 18 with three possible contenders. Settling the AFC North would help clear up the wild card picture.

*UPDATED after Sunday's early afternoon games*

All times Central.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5, clinched AFC South)

This week: Won vs. Miami

Remaining schedule: at Houston

---

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, clinched AFC West)

This week: Lost at Cincinnati

Remaining schedule: at Denver

---

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6, clinched AFC North)

This week: Won vs. Kansas City

Remaining schedule: at Cleveland

---

4. Buffalo Bills (10-6, AFC East leader, clinched playoff spot)

This week: vs. Atlanta, Noon

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets

Wild cards

5. New England Patriots (10-6, clinched playoff spot)

This week: vs. Jacksonville, Noon

Remaining schedule: at Miami

---

6. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

This week: at Indianapolis, Noon FOX

Remaining schedule: vs. LA Chargers

---

7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

This week: vs. Las Vegas, Noon FOX

Remaining schedule: at Jacksonville

Outside looking in

8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

This week: vs. Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Remaining schedule: at Las Vegas

---

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

This week: vs. Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore

---

10. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

This week: at Tennessee, Noon CBS

Remaining schedule: vs. New England

---

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

This week: vs. LA Rams, Noon

Remaining schedule: vs. Pittsburgh

---

12. Cleveland Browns (7-8)

This week: at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: vs. Cincinnati

---

13. Denver Broncos (7-8)

This week: at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City

Eliminated from playoff contention

14. Houston Texans (4-11)

15. New York Jets (4-12)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

---------------------------------

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3, clinched NFC North)

This week: vs. Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. NBC

Remaining schedule: at Detroit

Clinching scenarios: Packers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC and a first-round bye with a win and a Cowboys loss or tie OR a tie, a Cowboys loss and either a Rams loss and a Bucs loss or tie, or a Rams tie and a Bucs loss .

---

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4, NFC West leader)

This week: Won at Baltimore

Remaining schedule: vs. San Francisco

Clinching scenarios: Rams clinch the NFC West with a win and a Cardinals loss or tie OR a tie and a Cardinals loss .

---

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4, clinched NFC South)

This week: Won at NY Jets

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina

---

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-4, clinched NFC East)

This week: vs. Arizona, 3:25 p.m. FOX

Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia

Wild cards

5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5, clinched playoff spot)

This week: at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. FOX

Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle

---

6. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

This week: Won at Washington

Remaining schedule: vs. Dallas

Clinching scenarios: Eagles clinch a playoff berth with a win, a Vikings loss or tie and a Saints loss or tie OR a win, a Vikings loss or tie and a 49ers win or tie OR a tie, a Vikings loss, and either a Saints loss and a Falcons loss or tie or a Saints tie, a Falcons loss or tie and a 49ers win or tie .

---

7. San Francisco 49ers (8-7)

This week: vs. Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Remaining schedule: at LA Rams

Clinching scenarios: 49ers clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Saints loss or tie OR a tie, a Vikings loss or tie, a Saints loss and a Falcons loss or tie .

Outside looking in

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

This week: at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. NBC

Remaining schedule: vs. Chicago

---

9. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

This week: vs. Carolina, 3:25 p.m.

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta

Eliminated from playoff contention

10. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

11. Washington Football Team (6-10)

12. Chicago Bears (6-10)

13. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

14. Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

15. New York Giants (4-12)

16. Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

