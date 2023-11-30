NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 13

Sunday's 49ers-Eagles matchup is not just the biggest game of Week 13, it's one of the most important games of this NFL season in its impact on the playoff picture, a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game and perhaps a preview of this season's.

It's also an opportunity for the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth, provided they get a little help.

Here's how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Week 13:

NFC

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Eagles (10-1): Can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the 49ers on Sunday and a Rams loss, or Lions and Packers losses, or some more complex scenarios involving ties.

2. 49ers (8-3): Own tiebreaker over Lions based on better record in NFC games.

3. Lions (8-3): Lead the NFC North by 2.5 games.

4. Falcons (5-6): Owns the tiebreaker over the Saints based on Sunday's head-to-head win.

WILD CARDS

5. Cowboys (8-3): The clear leaders in the wild card race, but catching the Eagles in the NFC East will be a tall order.

6. Seahawks (6-5): Tonight's game against the Cowboys is a big one in the wild card race.

7. Vikings (6-6): Holding on despite the injuries to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Packers (5-6): Beat both the Rams and the Saints head-to-head.

9. Rams (5-6): Own the tiebreaker over the Saints based on conference record.

10. Saints (5-6): Sunday's loss to the Falcons was costly.

11. Buccaneers (4-7): Only one game out in the weak NFC South.

12. Giants (4-8): Going nowhere after last year's promising first season under Brian Daboll.

13. Bears (4-8): Starting to play well but too little, too late.

14. Commanders (4-8): Looking at an offseason rebuild.

15. Cardinals (2-10): Looking at the 2024 NFL draft.

16. Panthers (1-10): May give the Bears the first overall pick.

AFC

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (9-3): Currently in the lead for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

2. Chiefs (8-3): Beat the Jaguars and the Dolphins head-to-head.

3. Jaguars (8-3): Currently own the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

4. Dolphins (8-3): Own a 2.5-game lead in the AFC East.

WILD CARDS

5. Steelers (7-4): Have the division record tiebreaker over the Browns.

6. Browns (7-4): Still in good playoff position despite a big question mark at quarterback.

7. Colts (6-5): Indianapolis has the AFC record tiebreaker over Denver and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Houston.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (6-5): Have the AFC record tiebreaker over the Broncos.

9. Broncos (6-5): Surprisingly back in playoff contention after an ugly start.

10. Bills (6-6): They're one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn't mean they'll make the playoffs.

11. Bengals (5-6): Joe Burrow's injury likely killed their chances.

12. Raiders (5-7): Antonio Pierce will try to have them playing hard down the stretch.

13. Chargers (4-7): Brandon Staley is coaching for his job.

14. Titans (4-7): May be too little, too late for a late-season rally to get them into the playoffs.

15. Jets (4-7): Aaron Rodgers is returning to practice, but it's hard to see them being in contention by the time he's ready to play.

16. Patriots (2-9): The worst team in the conference.