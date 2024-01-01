NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 18

Nine teams have clinched playoff berths and five playoff spots remain up for grabs. Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Week 18:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 49ers (12-4): Clinched the NFC No. 1 seed.

2. Cowboys (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth, own the tiebreakers over both the Lions and Eagles.

3. Lions (11-5): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (8-8): Despite losing to the Saints, the NFC South is the Bucs' for the taking.

WILD CARDS

5. Eagles (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth.

6. Rams (9-7): Clinched a playoff berth.

7. Packers (8-8): Own the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks and the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (8-8): Loss to Steelers hurts, but a wild card berth is still in play.

9. Saints (8-8): Clinging to their playoff hopes.

10. Vikings (7-9): Not out of it, but need to win and get lots of help.

11. Bears (7-9): Mathematically eliminated.

12. Falcons (7-9): Still clinging to NFC South hopes.

13. Giants (5-11): Mathematically eliminated.

14. Commanders (4-12): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cardinals (4-12): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (2-14): Mathematically eliminated, clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which the Panthers traded to the Bears.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (13-3): Clinched the AFC No. 1 seed.

2. Dolphins (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth, will win the AFC East if they beat the Bills next week.

3. Chiefs (10-6): Clinched the AFC West, locked into the AFC No. 3 seed.

4. Jaguars (9-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Browns (11-5): Locked into the AFC No. 5 seed.

6. Bills (10-6): Will win the AFC East if they beat the Dolphins next week.

7. Colts (9-7): Big showdown coming with the Texans.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (9-7): Big showdown coming with the Colts.

9. Steelers (9-7): May benefit from playing a Ravens team that's resting its starters in Week 18.

10. Broncos (8-8): Mathematically eliminated.

11. Bengals (8-8): Mathematically eliminated.

12. Raiders (7-9): Mathematically eliminated.

13. Jets (6-10): Mathematically eliminated.

14. Titans (5-11): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Chargers (5-11): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Patriots (4-12): Mathematically eliminated.

Week 18 Clinching Scenarios

The Cowboys clinch the NFC East with a win or an Eagles loss.

The Eagles clinch the NFC East with a win and a Cowboys loss.

The Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a win.

The Saints-Falcons winner clinches the NFC South with a Buccaneers loss.

The Dolphins-Bills winner clinches the AFC East.

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South with a win.

The Colts-Texans winner clinches the AFC South with a Jaguars loss.

The Steelers clinch a wild card with a win and a Bills or Jaguars loss.

Full official clinching scenarios will be distributed by the NFL this week.