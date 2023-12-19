NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 16

The 49ers, Ravens, Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff berths, and 10 more playoff spots are available. Here's how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Week 16:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 49ers (11-3): Clinched the NFC West.

2. Cowboys (10-4): Clinched a playoff berth, owns the tiebreakers over both the Lions and Eagles.

3. Lions (10-4): A big lead in the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (7-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints for the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Eagles (10-4): Clinched a playoff berth.

6. Vikings (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints.

7. Rams (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints and the division record tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints.

9. Saints (7-7): Still in contention after beating the Giants.

10. Falcons (6-8): A loss to the hapless Panthers hurts.

11. Packers (6-8): Just when they had fought their way back into the playoff picture, the Packers lost back-to-back games against the Giants and Bucs.

12. Giants (5-9): Out of contention after losing to the Saints.

13. Bears (5-9): Heartbreaking loss to the Browns ends any thought of a playoff run.

14. Commanders (4-10): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cardinals (3-11): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (2-12): Beating the Falcons means it's not a sure thing they'll give the Bears the first overall pick.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (11-3): Clinched a playoff berth.

2. Dolphins (10-4): The AFC East might come down to the last game of the season with the Bills.

3. Chiefs (9-5): Commanding lead in the AFC West.

4. Jaguars (8-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Browns (9-5): Joe Flacco may lead them to the playoffs.

6. Bengals (8-6): Win head-to-head tiebreaker over Colts and Bills.

7. Colts (8-6): Win conference record tiebreaker over Bills and head-to-head tiebreaker over Texans.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (8-6): Win conference record tiebreaker over Bills.

9. Bills (8-6): They're one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn't guarantee they'll make the playoffs.

10. Steelers (7-7): The loss to the Colts put the Steelers out of playoff position.

11. Broncos (7-7): The loss to the Lions just about stamped out any playoff hopes.

12. Raiders (6-8): Antonio Pierce had his team ready to play on Thursday night.

13. Chargers (5-9): A season that started with playoff hopes has turned into a debacle.

14. Titans (5-9): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jets (5-9): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Patriots (3-11): Mathematically eliminated.

Week 15 Clinching Scenarios

The 49ers have clinched the NFC West and the Ravens, Cowboys and Eagles have clinched a playoff berth.

The 49ers will clinch the NFC No. 1 seed and home-field advantage if they win this week and the Lions, Cowboys and Eagles all lose.

The Lions will clinch the NFC North if they win or tie against the Vikings on Sunday. Even if they lose to the Vikings, the Lions will clinch a playoff berth if the Rams or Seahawks lose.

The Ravens will clinch the AFC North if they win and the Browns lose.

The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West if they win.

The Dolphins will clinch a playoff berth if they win. The Dolphins will clinch the AFC East if they win and the Bills lose.

The Browns will clinch a playoff berth if they win and some combination of four other AFC wild card contenders lose.

Full, official playoff scenarios from the NFL will be published this week.