NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 15

Five games in Week 15 match up two teams with winning records, which means there's plenty of changes coming to the NFL playoff picture this week. Here's how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Week 15:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 49ers (10-3): San Francisco has the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Dallas and Philadelphia.

2. Cowboys (10-3): Dallas currently owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia based on having one more win in the NFC East.

3. Lions (9-4): Their NFC North lead doesn't look as secure as it used to.

4. Buccaneers (6-7): Own the tiebreakers over both the Saints and the Falcons.

WILD CARDS

5. Eagles (10-3): Whoever doesn't win the NFC East will be well-positioned to be road favorites over the NFC South winner in the wild card round.

6. Vikings (7-6): No Kirk Cousins and no Justin Jefferson, but they're somehow still in playoff position.

7. Packers (6-7): Monday night's loss to the Giants hurts, but the Packers still have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams and the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Rams (6-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks..

9. Seahawks (6-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons.

10. Falcons (6-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

11. Saints (6-7): Probably have a better chance of winning the NFC South than earning a wild card.

12. Giants (5-8): On a surprising three-game winning streak.

13. Bears (5-8): Not totally out of the playoff race, thanks to their recent run.

14. Commanders (4-9): Looking at an offseason rebuild.

15. Cardinals (3-10): Looking at the 2024 NFL draft.

16. Panthers (1-12): May give the Bears the first overall pick.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (10-3): Commanding lead in the AFC North.

2. Dolphins (9-3): Commanding lead in the AFC East.

3. Chiefs (8-5): Win the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jaguars.

4. Jaguars (8-5): The Texans are in their rear-view mirrors in the AFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Browns (8-5): Joe Flacco may lead them to the playoffs.

6. Steelers (7-6): Owns the common games tiebreaker with the Colts, the conference games tiebreaker with the Bills and Broncos and the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals.

7. Colts (7-6): Indianapolis has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Houston and the conference record tiebreaker over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (7-6): Own the conference record tiebreaker over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver.

9. Broncos (7-6): Own the conference record tiebreaker over Cincinnati and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo.

10. Bengals (7-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

11. Bills (7-6): They're one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn't mean they'll make the playoffs.

12. Chargers (5-8): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders and Jets.

13. Raiders (5-8): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.

14. Jets (5-8): Zach Wilson finally played the way the Jets needed him to play all season.

15. Titans (5-8): May be too little, too late for a late-season rally to get them into the playoffs.

16. Patriots (3-10): Mathematically eliminated.

Week 15 Clinching Scenarios

The 49ers are the only team that has clinched a playoff berth. Official clinching scenarios for Week 15 will be released by the NFL on Tuesday.