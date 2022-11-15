NFL playoff picture 2022: Where 49ers sit in Week 11 NFC standings

Where 49ers stand in playoff picture entering Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers improved to 5-4 with their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, and they are in good shape regarding the NFC playoff picture.

San Francisco currently holds the No. 7 seed in the NFC, a half-game ahead of the Washington Commanders, who upset the top-seeded and previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

If the playoffs started this weekend, the 49ers would travel to Minnesota for an NFC Wild-Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

After Washington, the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals all are 4-6, meaning they would need to make up considerable ground to catch the 49ers.

The 49ers play the Cardinals next Monday night in Mexico City, so they have a chance to bury their NFC West rival with a win at Estadio Azteca.

With seven games remaining, the 49ers have their eyes on the NFC West prize as they sit a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the division. The rivals will meet for the second time this season in Week 15 on Thursday, Dec. 15. San Francisco won the first meeting at Levi's Stadium in Week 2.

Winning the division is crucial because it guarantees a top-4 seed and a home game in the NFC Wild Card round.

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 8-1

2. Minnesota Vikings -- 8-1

3. Seattle Seahawks -- 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 5-5

5. New York Giants -- 7-2

6. Dallas Cowboys -- 6-3

7. San Francisco 49ers -- 5-4

***

8. Washington Commanders -- 5-5

9. Green Bay Packers -- 4-6

10. Atlanta Falcons -- 4-6

11. Arizona Cardinals -- 4-6

12. Detroit Lions -- 3-6

13. Los Angeles Rams -- 3-6

14. Carolina Panthers -- 3-7

15. New Orleans Saints -- 3-7

16. Chicago Bears -- 3-7

