NFL playoff picture 2022: How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC seed

How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings.

But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.

With the win, the Vikings hold on to the NFC's No. 2 seed at 11-3, while the 49ers remain at No. 3 with a 10-4 record.

If the 49ers and Vikings end up with the same record at the end of the season, the team with the better conference record will win the tiebreaker. Through Week 15, San Francisco is 8-2 against the NFC while Minnesota is 6-3.

The Vikings have three conference games remaining this season, and the 49ers have two. If the season ended today, the NFC West champs would host the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture looks after the Vikings' win:

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 12-1

2. Minnesota Vikings -- 11-3

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 10-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 6-7

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 10-3

6. Washington Commanders -- 7-5-1

7. New York Giants -- 7-5-1

***

8. Seattle Seahawks -- 7-7

9. Detroit Lions -- 6-7

10. Green Bay Packers -- 5-8

11. Carolina Panthers -- 5-8

12. Atlanta Falcons -- 5-8

13. Arizona Cardinals -- 4-9

14. New Orleans Saints -- 4-9

15. Los Angeles Rams -- 4-9

16. Chicago Bears -- 3-10 (Eliminated)

