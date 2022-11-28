NFL playoff picture 2022: 49ers' NFC standing if season ended in Week 12

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.

Despite the loss, the Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, meaning they are the No. 4 seed in the NFC. Heading into Week 13, the 49ers have a two-game cushion on Tampa Bay with their matchup looming in two weeks.

The Seattle Seahawks lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders, dropping their record to 6-5. With the 49ers winning the first matchup between the two teams in Week 2, they currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, essentially giving them a two-game lead in the NFC West. The rivals meet again in Week 15 in Seattle.

The 49ers' playoff opponent, as of now, didn't change this week. They still would face the No. 6 seed New York Giants if the playoffs started next weekend.

While the playoffs don't start next week, the 49ers do have a postseason-like home game against the 8-3 Miami Dolphins coming up in Week 13.

Led by former members of the 49ers organization Mike McDaniel, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., the high-flying Dolphins are ready for battle. They enter the matchup as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture stands heading into Week 12:

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 10-1

2. Minnesota Vikings -- 9-2

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 7-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 5-6

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 8-3

6. New York Giants -- 7-4

7. Washington Commanders -- 7-5

***

8. Seattle Seahawks -- 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons -- 5-7

10. Detroit Lions -- 4-7

11. Green Bay Packers -- 4-8

12. Arizona Cardinals -- 4-8

13. Carolina Panthers -- 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints -- 4-8

15. Los Angeles Rams -- 3-8

16. Chicago Bears -- 3-9

Here's how the top of the AFC standings look:

