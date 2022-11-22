NFL playoff picture 2022: 49ers' NFC standing if season ended today

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.

Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.

The 49ers look to be hitting their stride at the right time, having now won three consecutive games over the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cardinals.

Next up for the 49ers is a Sunday home game against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints, giving San Francisco a prime opportunity to run its winning streak to four.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture stands heading into Week 12:

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 9-1

2. Minnesota Vikings -- 8-2

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 5-5

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 7-3

6. New York Giants -- 7-3

7. Seattle Seahawks -- 6-4

***

8. Washington Commanders -- 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons -- 5-6

10. Detroit Lions -- 4-6

11. Green Bay Packers -- 4-7

12. Arizona Cardinals -- 4-7

13. New Orleans Saints -- 4-7

14. Los Angeles Rams -- 3-7

15. Carolina Panthers -- 3-8

16. Chicago Bears -- 3-8

