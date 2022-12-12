NFL playoff picture 2022: 49ers' NFC standing if season ended in Week 14

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are entrenched in the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but they moved a game closer to the No. 2 seed Sunday.

The Brock Purdy-led 49ers crushed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium to improve to 9-4 this season. San Francisco now has won six straight games.

In Detroit, the Minnesota Vikings fell to 10-3 after they were stunned by the Lions.

If the 49ers and Vikings finish with the same record at the end of the season, the tiebreaker for two division winners would be conference record. Through Week 14, San Francisco is 7-2 against the NFC while Minnesota is 6-3. Both teams have three conference games remaining this season.

With the Seattle Seahawks losing to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Washington Commanders slide up into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. If the playoffs started next weekend, the 49ers would host Washington in the NFC wild-card round.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture looks after Sunday's action:

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 12-1

2. Minnesota Vikings -- 10-3

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 9-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 6-7

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 10-3

6. Washington Commanders -- 7-5-1

7. New York Giants -- 7-5-1

***

8. Seattle Seahawks -- 7-6

9. Detroit Lions -- 6-7

10. Green Bay Packers -- 5-8

11. Carolina Panthers -- 5-8

12. Atlanta Falcons -- 5-8

13. Arizona Cardinals -- 4-8 (Plays Monday night)

14. New Orleans Saints -- 4-9

15. Los Angeles Rams -- 4-9

16. Chicago Bears -- 3-10 (Eliminated)