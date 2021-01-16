NFL playoff picks against the spread: divisional round

The divisional round of the playoffs is here. There are two games on Saturday and another pair on Sunday. Below are our picks for each game for the straight-up winner, out picks against the spread and whether to take Over or Under the total.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Packers -300 ATS: Rams +6.5 Total: Under 45.5

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Money line: Bills -155 ATS: Bills -3 Total: Under 49.5

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Chiefs -500 ATS: Browns +10 Total: Under 57.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Bucs +140 ATS: Bucs +3 Total: Over 49.5

