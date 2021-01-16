NFL playoff picks against the spread: divisional round
The divisional round of the playoffs is here. There are two games on Saturday and another pair on Sunday. Below are our picks for each game for the straight-up winner, out picks against the spread and whether to take Over or Under the total.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Money line: Packers -300 ATS: Rams +6.5 Total: Under 45.5
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Money line: Bills -155 ATS: Bills -3 Total: Under 49.5
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Money line: Chiefs -500 ATS: Browns +10 Total: Under 57.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Money line: Bucs +140 ATS: Bucs +3 Total: Over 49.5
