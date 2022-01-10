NFL playoff odds: Opening betting line, spread for Patriots-Bills Wild Card game

NFL playoff odds: Bills open as favorites over Patriots for Wild Card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will play for a third time this season when they meet in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.

The Bills, as the AFC East champs and No. 3 seed, will host the No. 6 seed Patriots at Highmark Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 on the road in Week 13, but weather was a huge factor in the outcome of that game.

While the weather forecast is expected to be cold and potentially include some snow, the wind levels should be far lower than what we saw in that early December matchup.

The Bills closed the regular season on a four-game win streak, including a 33-21 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 16. So, it's no surprise that Buffalo opened as 4.5-point favorites over New England after the matchup became official Sunday night.

Here are the initial betting lines for Patriots vs. Bills, via PointsBet.

The Patriots were 10-7 overall and against-the-spread (ATS) during the regular season. They went 6-2 on the road, including a 5-3 ATS record away from home. However, New England has lost three of its last four games versus Buffalo.

The Patriots are 2-2 in the AFC Wild Card round since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000. They have not faced the Bills in the playoffs since the AFL Divisional Round in 1963.

The rivalry between the Patriots and Bills was taken to a higher level in 2021 thanks to both teams being good and in the mix for the division title. A new chapter will be written Saturday night, and based on recent performance, it would be surprising if the Bills failed to win.