The playoff bye week is over. It's time for the 49ers to go back to work.

While Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and the 13-3 Niners were resting and waiting, two teams with legitimate Super Bowl hopes bit the dust.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' patchwork offense fell flat in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile down in New Orleans, Sean Payton forgot how to use his timeouts, costing the Saints 40 crucial seconds and the two-minute stoppage in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Patriots and Saints one and done, the 49ers' odds of advancing to Miami and claiming the Lombardi Trophy have greatly improved.

Per FiveThirtyEight, the 49ers have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl at 14 percent. The 49ers entered the playoffs with the third-best chances, but the teams with the fourth, fifth and sixth-best chances (Saints, Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles) all lost in the wild-card round. The Baltimore Ravens (48 percent) and the Kansas City Chiefs (17 percent) have the best data odds, per FiveThirtyEight.

From a betting perspective, Caesar's Palace has the 49ers' odds to win the Super Bowl at plus-300, also the third-best odds.

The 49ers will face a tough test in the divisional-round when the Vikings visit Levi's Stadium. Led by a solid rushing attack and tough front seven, the Vikings have a recipe to win games in the playoffs.

But if the 49ers come out and punch them in the mouth Saturday, the wheels could come off the purple wagon in a hurry.

NFL playoff odds: Here's where 49ers stand among Super Bowl contenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area