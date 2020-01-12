NFL playoff odds: 49ers have best Super Bowl title shot after win vs. Vikings

It doesn't take a genius to see the 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV.

Except in this case, it does. Specifically, the Sunday Night Football "Genius."

Pro Football Focus, which provides the data for "Genius," pegged the 49ers with the highest percentage from the remaining playoff teams to win the Super Bowl.

The remaining playoff teams' chances to win it all in Miami ⬇️#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/N9Lk1LohKn — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 12, 2020

Sure, Saturday's 27-10 win over the Vikings in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game boosted the 49ers' chances, but we all love when numbers back up our teams.

So, 49ers fans can bask in the glory of knowing their team has the highest chance of winning it all.

The Faithful better start preparing for Miami weather ...

