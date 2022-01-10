NFL playoff matchups, times set for wild-card round

The 2021 NFL regular season is over. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend. There will be two Saturday games, three Sunday games and one on Monday night for the first time ever.

The Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC each earned a first-round bye by clinching the top seed their respective conference.

Below are the games and schedules for them for the playoff weekend.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

The Raiders and Bengals will play in the Saturday afternoon game.

They kick off at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on NBC.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Pats and Bills face each other for the third time this season in the Saturday night game. Kickoff is Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. It will air on CBS.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and Bucs play in the early afternoon game on Sunday. They kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. That game will air on FOX.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers and Cowboys will find themselves in the late afternoon Sunday slot. They kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. This game airs on CBS.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers and Chiefs face off in the Sunday night game. They kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on NBC.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

This game will wrap up the weekend on Monday night. The Rams and Cardinals will face each other for the third time this season. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night at SoFi Stadium. It will air on ESPN and ABC.

1

1