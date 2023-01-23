NFL playoff injuries: Latest on Patrick Mahomes, other stars

Latest on Patrick Mahomes, other injuries for conference championships originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

And then there were four.

After 271 regular season games, six wild card contests and four divisional round tilts, the remaining four teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries.

One team in particular dealt with the latter on Saturday. Patrick Mahomes briefly exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a high ankle sprain before returning and playing the entire second half. Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid maintain that he is going to play in the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is still a major injury to monitor heading into championship Sunday.

Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading into the conference championship games. Check back in to see whether or not these players will suit up:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis)

Cincinnati Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle), OT Jonah Williams (knee), C Ted Karras (knee)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles: WR A.J. Brown (hip), CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)