NFL playoff divisional round TV coverage maps

Jess Root
·1 min read

The NFL playoffs continue beginning Saturday afternoon. There will be doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday to determine which teams will be going to their respective conference championships.

All four games are nationally televised.

Below you can check out this week’s TV coverage map with the network and broadcast teams.

Saturday afternoon game

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

  • When and where: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

  • TV network: CBS

  • Broadcast team: Ian Eagle and Trent Green (replacing Charles Davis due to COVID protocols)

Saturday night game

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

  • When and where: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field

  • TV network: FOX

  • Broadcast team: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Earkly Sunday game

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When and where: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

  • TV network: NBC

  • Broadcast team: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Late Sunday game

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

  • When and where: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

  • TV network: CBS

  • Broadcast team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

