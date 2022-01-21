NFL playoff divisional round TV coverage maps

The NFL playoffs continue beginning Saturday afternoon. There will be doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday to determine which teams will be going to their respective conference championships.

All four games are nationally televised.

Below you can check out this week’s TV coverage map with the network and broadcast teams.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Saturday afternoon game

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

When and where: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

TV network: CBS

Broadcast team: Ian Eagle and Trent Green (replacing Charles Davis due to COVID protocols)

Saturday night game

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

When and where: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field

TV network: FOX

Broadcast team: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Earkly Sunday game

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When and where: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

TV network: NBC

Broadcast team: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Late Sunday game

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

When and where: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV network: CBS

Broadcast team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

1

1