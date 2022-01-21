NFL playoff divisional round TV coverage maps
The NFL playoffs continue beginning Saturday afternoon. There will be doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday to determine which teams will be going to their respective conference championships.
All four games are nationally televised.
Below you can check out this week’s TV coverage map with the network and broadcast teams.
Saturday afternoon game
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
When and where: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
TV network: CBS
Broadcast team: Ian Eagle and Trent Green (replacing Charles Davis due to COVID protocols)
Saturday night game
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
When and where: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field
TV network: FOX
Broadcast team: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Earkly Sunday game
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When and where: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium
TV network: NBC
Broadcast team: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth
Late Sunday game
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
When and where: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV network: CBS
Broadcast team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
