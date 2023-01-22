NFL playoff divisional round Sunday schedule

The NFL playoffs continued with the start of the divisional round on Saturday. Both top seeds in each conference defended their home field.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles manhandled the New York Giants 38-7 in the night game.

There are two games left in the divisional round on Sunday.

Here are the matchups, schedules and TV information.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Bengals at Bills

What: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. Arizona time)

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

If the Bills win this game, the AFC Championship Game will be played on a neutral field in Atlanta because of the Bills’ unfinished game against the Bengals. If the Bengals win, they will go to Kansas City.

Cowboys at 49ers

What: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Where: Levis Stadium, Santa Clara

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

The winner of this game will move on to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire