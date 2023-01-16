NFL playoff divisional round schedule set

Arizona Cardinals fans do not get to enjoy seeing their team compete in the NFL playoffs, trying to make it to Arizona’s home stadium, State Farm Stadium, to play in the Super Bowl.

However, most will still want to watch NFL playoff football.

With six of the seven wild card games complete, the league announced the game and television schedule for the divisional round of the postseason.

Game 1: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

The Jaguars are coming off their thrilling 31-30 win after falling behind 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Now they face the No. 1 seed in the Chiefs, who had a bye to start the playoffs.

Game: Jaguars at Chiefs

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Game 2: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Daniel Jones led the Giants to a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with 301 passing yards and two touchdown passes, and e ran the ball 17 times for 78 yards. Now they face the Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Game: Giants at Eagles

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

TV: FOX

Game 3: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

The Bengals were held to only 234 total yards of offense, but a 98-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown ended up being the difference.

The Bills held on for a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins despite holding them to only 231 yards of offense.

Now they get a rematch of the game that was not completed before.

Game: Bengals at Bills

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Game 4: Dallas Cowboys/Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s three touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and 332 passing yards.

Their opponent will be determined Monday night.

Game: Cowboys/Buccaneers at 49ers

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Levis Stadium, Santa Clara

TV: FOX

