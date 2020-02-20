Should the NFL’s playoff changes mean the Bears should be more aggressive in a quarterback trade or free agent signing?

If the NFL's proposed collective bargaining agreement is ratified, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs in 2020- a change that will immediately alter the league's player movement landscape in the coming weeks and months.



Under the proposed structure, the Los Angeles Rams would've been the NFC's No. 7 seed in 2019, with the 8-8 Bears finishing one game out of a playoff spot (really, two games, given they lost to the Rams). But as the Tennessee Titans showed last year, just getting into the dance can spark an underdog run to a conference title game. The vast majority of the NFL - those not in full-on tank mode - should view the potential for a seventh playoff spot as a license to be more aggressive in the free agent and trade market as soon as a few weeks from now.



So, should the Bears look at this new CBA as reason to be more aggressive in pushing to acquire one of the big-name quarterbacks who will, or could, be available this year? After all, merely slightly better quarterback play could've leapfrogged the Bears past the Rams and into the playoffs a year ago.



The prospect of Teddy Bridgewater or Derek Carr or Andy Dalton representing that upgrade feels tantalizing on the surface, right?



But the CBA's addition of a seventh playoff team does not, as far as we know, also include an addition of significantly more cap space available to teams in 2020, even if the salary cap has increased 40 percent over the last five years. An extra $25 million is not walking through that door to add to the roughly $14 million the Bears currently have in cap space, per the NFLPA's public salary cap report.



So that means every reason we laid out why the Bears should not make a splash move at quarterback remains valid, even with the NFL lowering its postseason barrier to entry.



The Bears' best bet in 2020 remains signing a cheaper quarterback like Case Keenum or Marcus Mariota (who shares an agent with Mitch Trubisky, potentially complicating things) and banking on roster improvements being the thing that gets them back into the playoffs. Adding a quarterback for $17 million - Dalton's price - or more would hamstring the Bears' ability to address critical needs at tight end, right guard, inside linebacker and safety, thus giving the Bears a worse roster around a quarterback who's no sure bet to be good enough to cover for the holes his cap hit would create.



Does it feel like a good bet? No, and maybe feels worse if it's easier to get in the playoffs in 2020. But a Trubisky-Keenum pairing, complete with a new starting right guard to help the run game and more than just Demetrius Harris to upgrade the tight end room, is a better bet than Dalton or Bridgewater and a worse roster around them.



Also: This new playoff structure will tilt the balance of power significantly toward the No. 1 seeds in each conference. The last time a team made the Super Bowl without the benefit of a first-round bye was after the 2012 season, when the No. 4 seed Baltimore Ravens won the title. Otherwise, every Super Bowl participant since hasn't played on wild card weekend.



So while the Bears may become closer to the playoffs if the new CBA is ratified, they won't be closer to getting a No. 1 seed. And that holds true even if they were to find a way to sign Tom Brady.



Getting in the playoffs can spark something special. But the Bears' best path back to meaningful January football still involves an inexpensive approach to addressing their blaring need for better quarterback play.

Is it ideal? No.



But it's far less ideal to be in this situation three years after taking the first quarterback off the board with 2017's No. 2 overall pick.















































