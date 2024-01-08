NFL playoff bracket, schedule, times, betting lines: Texans-Browns set to kick off wild-card weekend

The Eagles and Buccaneers will close out wild-card weekend on Monday night in Tampa

Week 18 is over, and the path to the Super Bowl is officially here.

The NFL released the schedule for wild-card weekend on Sunday night during the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, which determined the final two wild-card weekend games.

A look at the playoff picture 👀 pic.twitter.com/aidNwLQnWQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 8, 2024

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC, and rested most of their starters in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers rested a good chunk of their players in their final game on Sunday, too, as they already clinched the top seed in the NFC. Both the Ravens and 49ers will get to take next weekend off, and then will have home-field advantage throughout their respective sides of the playoffs.

As for the rest of the playoff field, action will get started on Saturday and run through Monday night. Here’s a look at the wild-card weekend schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Cleveland Browns (11-6) vs. No. 4 Houston Texans (10-7)

NRG Stadium | Houston

4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

BetMGM odds: Browns -1.5

The Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night to clinch their postseason berth. Then, thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss on Sunday, the Texans clinched the AFC South and earned a home playoff game. They’ll host the Browns, who fell to the Cincinnati Bengals to close out their season.

No. 6 Miami Dolphins (11-6) vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

8:15 p.m. | Peacock

BetMGM Odds: Chiefs -3.5

Kansas City clinched its eighth straight division title earlier this season, which set up a home playoff game for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. They'll host the Dolphins, who, despite leading their division for most of the season, fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in Florida.

Sunday, Jan. 14

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.

1 p.m. | CBS

BetMGM Odds: Bills -9.5

The Steelers clinched a playoff berth after narrowly beating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. They'll head to Buffalo next weekend after Josh Allen and the Bills rallied to knock off the Dolphins on Sunday night. That win clinched the AFC East for the Bills, who had long seemed out of the division.

No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

4:30 p.m. | Fox

BetMGM Odds: Cowboys -7

Though it didn’t seem likely for much of the season, the Cowboys clinched the NFC East title Sunday. They rolled past the Washington Commanders in their final regular-season game, which claimed the division title and earned the Cowboys the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They’ll host the Packers, who snuck past the Chicago Bears on Sunday to earn the last playoff spot in the conference.

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions

Ford Field | Detroit

8:15 p.m. | NBC

BetMGM Odds: Lions -3

The Lions won their first divisional title in three decades this season, and they’ll now get to host their first playoff game in Detroit since 1994. They’ll host the Rams, marking a return to Detroit for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. If the Lions can pull off the win, it’ll be their first postseason victory since the 1991 season.

Monday, Jan. 15

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

8:15 p.m. | ESPN

BetMGM Odds: Eagles -1.5

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for the third straight season on Sunday afternoon with their 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers. They’ll host the Eagles, who let their lead in the NFC East slip away in December and were blown out by the New York Giants on Sunday.