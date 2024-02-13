NFL Playoff Bracket 2024: Kansas City Chiefs' path to Super Bowl glory

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second consecutive year and third time in the last five years after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl 58.

It may have taken overtime, a muffed punt, and a missed extra point, but the Chiefs did what they needed to in order to win. Even the staunchest Tom Brady fan cannot deny the Chiefs' dynasty at this point.

It was a wild ride for the Chiefs. After experiencing their worst regular season record since Mahomes became the team's starter, many fans had written them off before the playoffs even started. However, not only did they win four straight games to claim the Lombardi Trophy, they took down arguably the three biggest favorites along the way: Buffalo, Baltimore, and San Francisco in that order. Here's a quick look back at how the entire 2023-24 NFL playoffs unfolded.

Playoff Standings:

AFC:

Baltimore Ravens (13-4) *eliminated by KC in conference championship Buffalo Bills (11-6) *eliminated by KC in divisional round Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) - SUPER BOWL CHAMPS Houston Texans (10-7) *eliminated by BAL in divisional round Cleveland Browns (11-6) *eliminated by HOU in wild card round Miami Dolphins (11-6) *eliminated by KC in wild card round Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) *eliminated by BUF in wild card round

NFC:

San Francisco 49ers (12-5) *eliminated by KC in the Super Bowl Dallas Cowboys (12-5) *eliminated by GB in wild card round Detroit Lions (12-5) *eliminated by SF in conference championship Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) *eliminated by DET in divisional round Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) *eliminated by TB in wild card round Los Angeles Rams (10-7) *eliminated by DET in wild card round Green Bay Packers (9-8) *eliminated by SF in divisional round

Wild Card Round Results:

AFC:

No. 2 Buffalo Bills def. No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs def. No. 6 Miami Dolphins, 26-7

No. 4 Houston Texans def. No. 5 Cleveland Browns, 45-14

NFC:

No. 7 Green Bay Packers def. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, 48-32

No. 3 Detroit Lions def. No. 6 Los Angeles Rams, 24-23

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers def. No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9

Divisional Round Results:

AFC:

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens def. No. 4 Houston Texans, 34-10

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs def. No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 27-24

NFC:

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers def. No. 7 Green Bay Packers, 24-21

No. 3 Detroit Lions def. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23

Conference Championship Results:

AFC:

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs def. No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 17-10

NFC:

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers def. No. 3 Detroit Lions, 34-31

Super Bowl 58 results:

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs def. No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 (OT)

There were a lot of twists and turns throughout this game. The second half was full of lead changes and unfortunate events for both teams. The Chiefs were somehow able to crawl back from a halftime deficit yet again though. The Chiefs have never led at halftime in any of the four Super Bowls they've played in with Patrick Mahomes, yet they've won three of them. It just goes to show that you can never count out Patrick Mahomes. Great teams take advantage of missed opportunities from their opponents and every mistake the 49ers made was pivotal in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

When does the 2024-25 NFL season start?

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season starts on Sep. 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Thursday night game. Week 1 will also feature a game played on Friday as the Philadelphia Eagles will host a game in Brazil on Friday, Sep. 6. Each team's opponent for their opening games has yet to be determined.

