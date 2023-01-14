NFL playoff betting picks for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs are here and they start with three days and six games. There are two on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday.

There plenty of opportunities to get some action in on the games.

Below are my betting picks for all six playoff matchups this weekend.

NFL wild card playoff betting picks

Seahawks at 49ers

The 49ers rolled through the last 10 games of the regular season. They have the league’s No. 1 defense and scored 30 or more points in five of their final six games.

Chargers at Jaguars

Mike Williams is out for the Chargers.

The Jaguars come into the postseason having won five straight games.

The Chargers won four of their last five games in the regular season.

The Jags were 5-2 at home this season.

Dolphins at Bills

This should be no contest as Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback for the Dolphins against the Bills.

Giants at Vikings

The Giants were 3-4 on the road. The Vikings were 8-1 at home this season. And while the Vikings are not an overwhelming team, the Giants don’t impress either.

Ravens at Bengals

The Ravens don’t have Lamar Jackson but have a defense that keeps them in the game no matter who starts.

Cowboys at Buccaneers

I just don’t believe in betting against Tom Brady in the playoffs. The Tampa defense is good and, while the offense has been bad all year, all they need is to get a little hot.

