NFL playoff betting: First look at the Wild Card weekend betting lines

The NFL playoffs are here. The Las Vegas Raiders' last-second win over the Los Angeles Chargers finalized the AFC playoff field on Sunday night. Here are the betting lines at BetMGM for all six of the Wild Card weekend games. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are the top seeds in the playoffs and each have homefield advantage and a bye in the first round. They'll play the lowest remaining seeds in each conference in the Divisional round.

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Bengals -6.5

Over/Under: 48.5

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas on Nov. 21. That loss dropped the Raiders to 5-5 in a three-game losing streak before they won five of their last seven games to get into the playoffs. Vegas enters the playoffs on a four-game win streak, though those four victories have come by a combined 12 points. Cincy won three in a row before resting most of its starters in a loss to the Browns on Sunday.

No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Bills -4.5

Over/Under 43.5

The Bills lost 14-10 at home to the Patriots on Dec. 6 in that infamous windy and cold game where Patriots QB Mac Jones threw just three passes. A much better matchup might have been the Bills’ 33-21 win in Foxboro three games later. That win gave the Bills control of the AFC East. This third matchup was set up thanks to New England’s loss to Miami on Sunday. Had New England won, the Bills would have been hosting the Raiders.

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox)

Buccaneers -8.5

Over/Under 49.5

The Bucs beat the Eagles 28-22 on Oct. 14. The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-4 and led to the trade of TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals a day later. The Eagles dropped to 3-7 three games later but made the playoffs by winning six of their last eight games. And while the Eagles are a much better team than they were in October, the Bucs are missing Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Cowboys -3.5

Over/Under 49.5

Crazily enough, this is the only Wild Card game that isn’t a regular-season rematch. The Cowboys moved up to the No. 3 seed thanks to the 49ers’ comeback win over the Rams on Sunday. The Cowboys are favored by just over a field goal here thanks to a 49ers’ offense that uses Deebo Samuel in myriad ways and a defense that has given up 30 points just once in the second half of the season.

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Chiefs -12.5

Over/Under: 46.5

The Steelers got into the playoffs with a win over Baltimore and the Raiders’ tie avoidance against the Chargers. Their reward was a trip back to Kansas City, where the Chiefs beat Pittsburgh 36-10 in Week 16. The Chiefs were missing Travis Kelce and other key players on the COVID-19 list in that game too. That’s why Kansas City is the biggest favorite of the weekend in what could be the final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career.

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Rams -4.5

Over/Under 50.5

Both of these teams lost on Sunday as they were playing for the NFC West and the chance to host this game. The Cardinals enter the playoffs having lost four of their final five games of the season; that Week 17 win over the Cowboys is the only victory. Arizona beat the Rams 37-20 in Week 4 and Los Angeles won 30-23 in Arizona on Dec. 13 in the first of game of a three-game losing skid for the Cardinals.