NFL players will wear flag decals on their helmets in the next two weeks as part of the league’s effort to build a wider international audience by relating fans in other countries to American football stars.

Coaches, executives and owners will also wear flag decals, with more than 200 league personnel participating in the program.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will display the flag of South Korea in tribute to his mother, who is Korean.

“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet. It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL,” Murray said in a statement.

Dozens of players will wear the Nigerian flag, while other players wearing flags will include Saints receiver Chris Olave (Cuba), Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (Germany) and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Samoa).

Coaches and executives wearing decals will include member of the the Spanos family that owns the Chargers (Greece), Patriots coach Bill Belichick (Croatia) and 49ers executive Paraag Marathe (India).

NFL players will wear flag decals on helmets to display their heritage in Weeks 4-5 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk