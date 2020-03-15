NFL players who voted "no" react to new CBA agreement

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

The NFLPA has ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, locking in a deal through 2030.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Sunday. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

According to Ian Rapoport, the final vote was 1,019 players in favor and 959 against, a very thin margin. 

Players were given the opportunity to vote on the new CBA, but a good number of them chose not to, approximately 21%, despite what was at stake. 

After the narrow agreement in favor of ratifying the CBA was announced (53.5% of the players voted "yes"), players who voted "no" took to social media to voice their displeasure. 

Fans weighed in, as well. 

At the end of the day, though, it was still a vote, and while he doesn't agree with the terms completely, Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins respects the democratic process.

We'll update this article as more players weigh in. 

NFL players who voted "no" react to new CBA agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next