NFL players who voted "no" react to new CBA agreement

The NFLPA has ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, locking in a deal through 2030.

Our statement on the CBA vote: pic.twitter.com/3pXydLLQ9c — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 15, 2020

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Sunday. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Ian Rapoport, the final vote was 1,019 players in favor and 959 against, a very thin margin.

Players were given the opportunity to vote on the new CBA, but a good number of them chose not to, approximately 21%, despite what was at stake.

Around 500 players didn't even vote on the new CBA smh — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

After the narrow agreement in favor of ratifying the CBA was announced (53.5% of the players voted "yes"), players who voted "no" took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do better — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020

So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Trash, freaking trash — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Bruh I don't understand that's so disappointing — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) March 15, 2020

Yes a lot to a little — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

We are all trying to make it better. We didn't succeed — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

Y'all really let these people add another game and playoff game... with no extra bye week.. bamboozled — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 15, 2020

This CBA was shortsighted and constructed to benefit the players who made the majority of the league. Yes minimum salary was raised but at the cost of the players who paved the way physically/psychologically just to be short changed w/o a voice to defend their benefits. Sad — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) March 15, 2020

Fans weighed in, as well.

Story continues

When half the members are not board with a plan, it's not a good plan. #NFLPA not going to the mat for health care for the former players is disgraceful and short-sighted stuff. — Ambrose Ford (@AmbroseFord2) March 15, 2020

When people say your vote doesn't matter, this is proof it does.... Wow. 60 votes — Jason Frazer (@JasonFrazerTV) March 15, 2020

Can't believe that many suckers voted for this. No solidarity — Anthony (@anthonyjcantu) March 15, 2020

My husband, your brother, Ryan Neufeld; 7-year retired NFL Vet( has suffered debilitating injuries from football and I see him hurt and forgetting things every day. He is my partner and the love of my life. And the @NFLPA and @NFL have decided to slash his benefits. #CBA pic.twitter.com/d4NrUlZLMY — Dawn Neufeld (@DawnNeufeld) March 14, 2020

@NFL @NFLPA @espn @985TheSportsHub The NFLPA again blows the collective bargaining agreement for the next 10 years. 500+ members do not vote. Owners get almost exactly what they want. More games, larger playoff pool, and nothing, at least in the press, about player safety. — Freddy K (@Freddiekz) March 15, 2020

At the end of the day, though, it was still a vote, and while he doesn't agree with the terms completely, Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins respects the democratic process.

The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly. pic.twitter.com/O0Pe1dg0L2 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 15, 2020

We'll update this article as more players weigh in.

NFL players who voted "no" react to new CBA agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest