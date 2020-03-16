NFL players vote to approve new 10-year labor deal

SHOWS:

1. STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PLAYER MALCOLM JENKINS, SAYING:

"The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly."

2. STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM NFL FREE AGENT PLAYER TOM BRADY CONGRATULATING NFL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DEMAURICE SMITH, SAYING:

"Well done De"

3. STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM NFL FREE AGENT PLAYER KENYAN DRAKE, SAYING:

"This CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) was shortsighted and constructed to benefit the players who made the majority of the league. Yes minimum salary was raised but at the cost of the players who paved the way physically/psychologically just to be short changed w/o a voice to defend their benefits. Sad"

4. STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM CAROLINA PANTHERS PLAYER ERIC REID, SAYING:

"I'm gutted for the families who's livelihoods depend on their disability benefits. I'm blown away that many current players don't realize how bad the economics of this deal are and voted it through."

5. STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM NFL FREE AGENT PLAYER ERIC EBRON, SAYING:

"Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh (Shaking my fucking head). 2030 y'all do better"

6. STILL IMAGE OF TWEET FROM CLEVELAND BROWNS PLAYER JAVON ALEXANDER 'ALEX' MACK, SAYING:

"Negotiating and voting on this cba was a tough and hard process. We have labor peace for the next 10 years so let's come together as one and maximize it together."

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - JANUARY 24, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

7. VARIOUS OF SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TRAINING BEFORE SUPER BOWL 54

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES (FILE - JANUARY 30, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

8. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYERS ON STAGE AT OPENING NIGHT BEFORE SUPER BOWL 51

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES (FILE -JANUARY 28, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

9. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY (CURRENTLY FREE AGENT) SPEAKING TO REPORTERS AT OPENING NIGHT BEFORE SUPER BOWL 53

10. LOS ANGELES RAMS QUARTERBACK JARED GOFF SPEAKING TO REPORTERS AT OPENING NIGHT BEFORE BOWL 53

STORY: NFL players have voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that will expand the playoff field and allow owners the option to lengthen the regular season, the NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) said on Sunday (March 15).

The new 10-year labor deal extends through the 2030 season and offers increased compensation for every minimum-salary player, or about 60% of the NFL.

The players voted to approve ratification by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959, the league's players' association said on Twitter https://twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1239193214986391552/photo/1.

The league estimated as much as an additional $100 million will go to players this season. Both active and retired players will benefit.

Terms of the new CBA will increase the playoff field to 14 teams from 12 for the 2020 season and give owners the option to expand the regular season to 17 games from 16 as early as 2021.

Adding one regular season game for each of the NFL's 32 teams had been one of the more divisive elements of the deal and a number of prominent players considered it a health risk.

Player reaction was mixed.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady Tweeted; "Well done, De," offering his support for the agreement and the work of NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

"Can't believe we agreed to that lol," Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron said on Twitter. "We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it?"

League owners approved the deal in February so only the players' approval remained to secure it.

Voting, which began with ballots sent to players on March 5, ended at 11:59 p.m ET Saturday (0359 GMT). The players' association estimated 2,500 players were eligible to vote.

With the approval, teams can start the new league year on Wednesday with Monday the deadline for putting a franchise or transition tag on players.

The NFLPA executive committee had voted in February not to recommend the proposal to membership for a vote but the players' association board of representatives later voted 17-14 to send the proposal to the full membership for a vote.

The deal will add two additional active spots to rosters, bringing them to a total of 55, and the number of padded practices at training camp will decrease from 28 to 16.

Changes to the drug policy also will be made including a reduction in penalties for players who test positive for THC (eliminating suspensions solely based on positive tests), an abbreviated testing window (from four months to two weeks at the start of training camp) and a significant increase in the threshold for a positive test.

