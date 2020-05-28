NFL, players union agree on 5 year extension for 'Madden' video game

Good news, Madden fans: you can officially continue spending $80 to complain about how the game hasn't been good in years.

According to Darren Rovell, the NFL and EA Sports have agreed to a 5-year extension:

BREAKING: Electronic Arts signs five-year, $2 Billion extension to publish "Madden" through 2026 season https://t.co/w4JVKUNibL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2020

Rovell says his sources have told him that, 'the deal is worth at least $1 billion to the NFL and $500 million to the players. The deal also includes at least $500 million in marketing commitments over the years.'

Congrats to everyone involved! Now more than ever, football fans need some good news. There's no tradition as timeless as throwing controllers through TVs and against walls when your friend runs four verticals with a Y skinny post over and over and over again. Madden exists solely to allow people cover to yell at the TV without the presence of, like, a real reason. What would we do without it?

